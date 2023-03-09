Harrington launches PPAP4Aero cloud platform to Support Global AS9145 Aerospace Supply Chain
Microsoft Azure ITAR compliant SaaS cloud app & global support services solution aim to reduce costs while ensuring quality of manufactured parts for aerospace.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International (HGI), a global quality management system company, announced details for its global AS9145 PPAP platform offering for aerospace use. AS9145 establishes the requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) and solves business problems caused by using spreadsheets to manage this critical risk reduction process. The International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) suggests a 40% reduction in defects from this quality approval effort and supports the Aerospace Zero Defect efforts. HGI will be discussing the solution at the 30th Annual CQSDI, Collaboration on Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Forum, which will be held March 14 - 16, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, FL.
Highlighting the company’s continued investment and commitment to solving business problems using digital technologies, today’s announcement provides more detail on the vision and deployment for this new aerospace offering. The HGI team develops cost effective quality management software that evolves as your business grows. Over the last 30 years, this philosophy has driven HGI to listen to both the Voice of the Customer and Voice of the Supplier when providing new offerings. PPAP4Aero solves a clear and present problem with companies using spreadsheets to create and manage the PPAP forms, including DFMEA, Process Flows, PFMEA, Control Plans and Gage Studies.
AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). PPAP is a risk classification, creating a qualification process used to determine whether a production run will produce parts with consistency and repeatability, both internally and externally with suppliers. HGI will provide the infrastructure to connect over 25,000 suppliers in over 50 countries, with a multilingual application integrated with OEMs and prime aerospace companies. The platform will meet and exceed the highest security standards of international regulations and protection of data.
“HGI is investing in the initial costs, including software hosting, support, and deployment,” indicated John M. Cachat, the Project Manager. “The single PPAP aerospace compliance framework is great news for suppliers. It reduces logging into multiple supplier portals, in addition to having a common internal PPAP process that can quickly change the form labels, column locations, and more to match customer specific documents. It is truly the best with having spreadsheet-like functionality without all the known spreadsheet problems, due to the robust database engine driving the data. This is digital at its best, focusing on solving a critical pain point by leveraging technologies that aid the process concisely. Most importantly, when a supplier problem occurs, supplier quality engineers will have quick access to reliable PFMEA information for risk planning and controls, thereby improving corrective actions taken to prevent recurrence of supplier problems.”
HGI is in conversations with several OEMs and prime aerospace companies regarding early adoption incentives for reducing integration costs, custom workflows and approvals, and reporting and analytics that are not possible in the current spreadsheet environment. HGI has selected the Microsoft Power Platform as the tool to create these features rapidly.
Retail pricing is $125/concurrent user per month, paid annually. Discounts are available based on the number of users and with 3- and 5-year agreements. On-premise solutions are also available.
Join HGI on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:00PM EST to learn more about this simple, inexpensive, yet powerful PPAP4Aero Software tool.
Register today - https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3879268767330800222?source=website
Can’t attend? All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording.
Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!
