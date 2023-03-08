Aventis Launches Metaverse Learning Festival and Metaverse-as-a-Service to Revolutionize Learning Experience

Aventis very own Metaverse Campus Aventis very own Metaverse Campus

Aventis organises an exclusive Metaverse Learning Festival for its alumni and corporate clients in Aventis Metaverse Campus using FrameVR.

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ground-breaking education event is set to take place in the metaverse, marking a new era in the way we learn and educate ourselves. The event, Aventis Learning Festival 2023: Exploring the Future and Navigating Frontier Technology will take place in Aventis very own Metaverse Campus using FrameVR, on the 31st March 2023. Organized by Aventis Learning Group, a multi-award-winning Corporate Training Solutions Provider, it will bring together HR leaders, educators, experts, and enthusiasts to explore the vast possibilities of the metaverse and its potential to transform education.

The metaverse is a virtual world that is rapidly growing and has already captured the imagination of millions of people around the world. It provides a platform for immersive experiences, simulations, and interactions that have the potential to enhance the learning experience like never before. With its limitless possibilities, the metaverse is poised to become the next big thing in education.

Metaverse Learning Festival

The exclusive event will feature a series of talks and interactive sessions that explore the different aspects of the latest in AI Technology, metaverse and its potential for education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the leading experts in the field and explore the latest innovations in metaverse education.

"We are thrilled to be launching this metaverse education event," said Mr. Samuel Teo, Co-Founder of Aventis Metaverse. "The metaverse offers a unique opportunity to create immersive and engaging learning experiences that can be tailored to individual needs and preferences. We believe that this event will be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the field of metaverse education."

This event is exclusive to Aventis Alumni and Corporate Clients who are interested in the metaverse and its potential for education. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, share ideas, and explore the latest developments in the field.

Metaverse-as-a-Service

Aventis also recognizes the increasing demand for virtual and immersive experiences in the business world. Companies, businesses and corporate clients are now beginning to seek new and innovative ways to engage with their employees, customers, and partners.

Mr. Shaun Sung, Chief Metaverse Officer of Aventis Metaverse said "The metaverse provides experiences in a way that is accessible, interactive, and memorable. We saw a need for metaverse that could also value-add and provide these experiences as a service to companies and businesses, which became another driving force to set up our Metaverse Campus to provide such venues to our corporate clients."

Members of the public will have access to the post-event recording on Aventis YouTube channel after the event on 31st March 2023. Aventis Metaverse Learning Festival is an exciting event that highlights the potential of the metaverse for education and training. As technology continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the metaverse will transform the future of education.



About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, Skillsfuture Singapore and theInternational Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.

For more info: https://www.aventis.edu.sg

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, Aventis is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

For more info: https://www.aventislearning.com