Veterinary Innovators Earn Spot Among Top Biotech Startups

Most Innovative Start-up Company Finalist Award recognizes pharma/biotech company with innovative approaches to overcome clinical trial challenges.

We are honored that Citeline Awards 2023 has chosen VHRC as a finalist for the Most Innovative Biotech Start-up Company. Our work is dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their people.” — Joel Ehrenzweig, DVM, MRCVS

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 8, 2023-- Pharma, healthcare and biotech researchers constantly face pressure to keep up in their fast-paced and ever-evolving industries. The need to conduct high-risk clinical trials that require significant resources make it challenging for small companies with limited financial and human resources to make go/no-go decisions that will determine the fate of their discoveries.

The Citeline Awards in the Most Innovative Start-up Company category recognizes the efforts of a start-up pharma/biotech company that has developed innovative approaches to overcome the challenges confronting clinical trials. Citeline Awards 2023 has selected Veterinary Health Research Centers (VHRC) as a finalist for this most prestigious honor. VHRC identifies animals with naturally occurring conditions, including cancer, cognitive decline, inflammation and immune-mediated, and rare, low-incidence (MUMS) diseases, offering medical researchers access to a pathway that can expedite clinical trials for their new technologies, products, medications, therapies, and devices for both humans and animals.

"We are honored that Citeline Awards 2023 has chosen us as a finalist for the Most Innovative Start-up Company category," said VHRC founder Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig. "Our journey began with an aim of improving the lives of animals using veterinary practices to host clinical trials for their patients."

VHRC co-founder Dr. Rob Hunter continued, "People and pets share many of the same conditions, so when a study finds a successful animal treatment, that data can have One Health translational value and supportive the regulatory submissions for products ultimately treating and benefitting people as well as animals with the same condition."

In keeping with VHRC's innovative and creative approach to overcoming the challenges of clinical trials, the company will be announcing a study to support dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease researchers. By identifying the earliest stages of the disease in dogs with Canine Cognitive Decline and with the assistance of researchers in Canada, Israel and the UK, the group aims to identify the condition before damage to the nervous system reaches an irreversible stage.

The mission of VHRC has garnered support from prospective beneficiaries--both in research and in practice-because benefits accrue to sponsors, veterinarians, and caregivers, all of whom are seeking viable treatment options for their pets. This win-win-win design has enabled it to make a significant impact on the biotech industry, as evidenced by the Citeline recognition of VHRC as a finalist for the Innovation Start-up Award. The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on Thursday, 27 April at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel.



About Veterinary Health Research Centers LLC (VHRC)

VHRC specializes in developing and conducting small-scale POC, pre-IND and pre-INAD studies for pharmaceutical companies, biopharma, medical device, and life science innovators. It is headquartered in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor (Overland Park, KS), with offices in Richmond, Virginia. For more information about VHRC innovative services,

visit http://www.VHRCenters.com; email: j.ehrenzweig@vhrcenters.com; or call +1-804-735-8205.

About Citeline

Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence) powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory related-decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted life science partners, visit Citeline.

