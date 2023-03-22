Founders Legal® Celebrates Women’s History Month with Donations as Part of FoundHERs™ Initiative

FoundHERs™ champions diversity, equity, and inclusion by empowering and supporting women in innovation, business, and the legal profession.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Women's History Month and in continuation of their FoundHERs™ initiative, Founders Legal is excited to announce donations to the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and two Atlanta Tech Village (ATV) diversity and inclusion programs, It Takes a Village and Women + Tech.

Founders Legal is deeply committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and actively seeks to promote equal opportunity. The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta nurtures the next generation of women leaders in STEM-related fields, while Atlanta Tech Village champions the current generation of diverse innovators.

In addition to the firm's financial contributions, Founders Legal attorneys actively participate in Atlanta Tech Village programs. Kennington Groff, an ardent supporter of the Women + Tech initiative, offers mentorship to aspiring women entrepreneurs and tech professionals. David Pierce and Rob Wiesenberg are involved with the It Takes a Village program, providing an informational session on startup law to each cohort of founders from underrepresented backgrounds. Through their personal involvement, the attorneys at Founders Legal underscore the firm's mission to promote an inclusive and diverse environment for innovation and growth.

Yuri Eliezer, Managing Partner, emphasized the firm's dedication to diversity, stating, "We are honored to contribute to the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and support the DEI programs at Atlanta Tech Village. As a firm, we believe that equal opportunity and attribution are essential rights for everyone, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or diverse backgrounds."

Atlanta Tech Village (ATV), the 4th largest tech incubator in America and the origin of Founders Legal, hosts It Takes A Village, a comprehensive diversity and inclusion pre-accelerator initiative that highlights the significance of embracing diverse perspectives and inclusive work environments in technology. The Women + Tech program inspires and empowers the leaders, builders, and influencers of the Atlanta startup community.

Serving approximately 36,000 girls and over 17,000 adult members across 34 counties in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta is part of the international Girl Scouts non-profit organization founded in 1912. Its mission is to foster courage, confidence, and character in girls and young women, empowering them to make a positive impact on the world. The Girl Scouts organization is dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive, and diverse environment for all girls, promoting values of empathy, kindness, and respect. Through its programs, the Girl Scouts aims to inspire girls to be prepared to take action, make a difference, and achieve their full potential.

Jaime Chandra, Marketing Administrator and Girl Scout Silver Award recipient, expressed her gratitude for the firm's support of the Girl Scouts, "As a lifelong Girl Scout, I have directly experienced the transformative impact of Girl Scout programming, which shaped who I am today. I am grateful for Founders Legal's unwavering commitment to promoting diversity, and I am proud to be part of an initiative that empowers women and girls."

About FoundHERs™

The FoundHERs™ initiative promotes diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity for women. When it comes to innovation, women haven’t always received the recognition they deserve. Through the FoundHERs™ initiative, Founders Legal is committed to closing the gender gap and is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of women leaders and innovators. To learn more about the FoundHERs™ Initiative, visit www.FoundersLegal.com/foundhers

About Founders Legal®

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, and Data Privacy Law. Founders Legal is composed of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. For more information about Founders Legal® , visit www.FoundersLegal.com or call +1 (404) 537-3686.