Residents Medical Sponsors Arnot Ogden Healthcare to Host a Casino Night to Raise Funds for Scholarships

Arnot Ogden Healthcare Casino Night March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 event benefits the LECOM Scholarship Fund, designed to support medical students facing financial difficulties from underrepresented communities

ELMIRA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents Medical, a leading provider of medical residency training resources, has teamed up with Arnot Ogden Healthcare to host a Casino Night fundraiser on March 25, 2023, to benefit medical students in need of financial support to manage the cost of medical school.

The scholarship fund is designed to support medical students who are facing financial difficulties and come from underrepresented communities. The funds raised from the casino night will help these students cover their educational expenses including tuition, books, and living costs. Those interested in supporting the program can also participate in a silent auction going on now online through March 17, and then live at the event: https://lecom.schoolauction.net/2023casinonight/

“We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of medical students and improving diversity and inclusion in healthcare,” said Dr. Michael Everest, Chairman of Residents Medical. “We believe that education should be accessible to everyone regardless of a person’s background, and our longstanding partnership with Arnot Ogden Healthcare helps make this a reality for so many aspiring physicians.”

The Casino Night will feature a variety of games, including blackjack, poker, and roulette, along with delicious food and drinks, and live entertainment. Guests will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes while supporting a great cause.

“Arnot Ogden Healthcare is honored to be a part of this important initiative,” said Dr. Edwards, former DIO of Arnot Ogden Healthcare. “We believe that diversity in healthcare is critical to providing the best possible care to our patients, and we are grateful to Residents Medical for helping us make a difference in the lives of these deserving medical students.”

About Residents Medical

Residents Medical is a leading provider of medical residency preparation, education, and placement resources, offering a comprehensive program designed to support medical students in achieving medical residency while strengthening their CV. With a focus on improving patient care and advancing the field of medicine, Residents Medical is dedicated to empowering the next generation of healthcare leaders.

About Arnot Ogden Healthcare

Arnot Ogden Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider, offering a wide range of medical services to their community. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient-centered care, Arnot Ogden Healthcare is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the people of Elmira, NY.