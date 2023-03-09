Residents Medical Consultancy to Start Brain Health Psychiatry Residency Program to Help LA’s Homeless Population

Residency program to be run by Residents Medical Consultancy, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Mental Health Association of LA, and local hospitals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents Medical Consultancy, a leading provider of Graduate Medical Education services, has been contracted to start and support a new ACGME-Accredited Psychiatry Residency training program aimed at helping Brain Health USA provide much-needed psychiatric care for the homeless and vulnerable population of Los Angeles.

The program will provide ACGME-accredited medical residency training to psychiatry resident physicians with a focus on addressing the complex mental health needs of the most in-need population in LA. The post-graduate physicians will work directly with local organizations to provide mental health services and support to those who are most vulnerable.

Brain Health USA currently sees over 700 psychiatry patients a day, but a deficiency of mental health services remains. Creating an accredited Psychiatry residency program will allow the number of daily patient interactions to double, working to close the gap between mental health providers and disadvantaged people of Los Angeles.

“At Residents Medical Consultancy, we are committed to improving access to post-graduate training for doctors from all backgrounds,” said Dr. Michael Everest, Chairman of Residents Medical Consultancy. “This residency program is an important step towards addressing the mental health needs of LA’s most vulnerable people and the shortage of qualified psychiatrists.”

The residency program will be run in collaboration with local organizations and healthcare providers, including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the Mental Health Association of Los Angeles, and several local hospitals.

“This psychiatric residency program is an important initiative that will help to address the critical need for mental health services in our community,” said Maria Rodriguez, CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. “We are grateful for Residents Medical Consultancy’s support and look forward to working together to provide essential mental health services to those who need it most.”

About Residents Medical Consultancy:

We are experts in improving health systems by facilitating the creation of Graduate Medical Education programs that stabilize and improve upon existing offerings. For over 26 years, we have innovated strategies to enhance America’s research hospitals and improve patient care globally. We are proud to develop pathways for the enrichment of health systems worldwide, collaborating closely with governments across the globe to coordinate and maintain successful ACGME-accredited residency programs.

About Brain Health USA:

Brain Health USA is the largest mental health organization in the state of California. With 75 providers and 28 locations, we cater to the largest insurance companies, and treat around 600-800 patients per day, making us the top leaders in mental health treatment in the state of California, with the goal to expand nationwide.