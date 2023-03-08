Acclaimed CPA Phil Libertore Commends IRS for Recognizing Impact of Storms and Flooding on Taxpayers

Phil Liberatore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Libertore, a highly respected certified public accountant (CPA) and founder of the Phil Libertore CPA firm, commends the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for acknowledging the severe impact of recent storms and flooding on individual and business taxpayers.

The IRS has recognized the challenges that taxpayers are facing as a result of these natural disasters and has taken the initiative to postpone the tax filing deadline for affected individuals and businesses. Libertore believes that this decision will provide much-needed relief for those who have been affected by these catastrophic events.

"Delaying the tax deadline for those who have been affected by the storms and flooding is a critical step in helping them to recover from the devastation that they have experienced," said Libertore. "The last thing that these individuals and businesses need to worry about is filing their taxes while they are trying to rebuild their lives."

Libertore, who has over 35 years of experience as a CPA and has assisted countless individuals and businesses with their tax preparation needs, recognizes the importance of giving taxpayers the time they need to recover from such natural disasters. He applauds the IRS for its timely response to this situation and believes that it will have a significant positive impact on those who have been affected by the storms and flooding.

"The IRS has shown that it is not only concerned with collecting taxes, but also with the well-being of individual and business taxpayers," said Libertore. "I commend the IRS for taking this important step to help those who have been affected by these natural disasters, and I hope that it will provide some comfort and relief to those who are struggling to rebuild their lives."

Libertore's CPA firm provides comprehensive tax planning and preparation services to individuals and businesses throughout California. He is well-known for his expertise in tax law and his commitment to providing exceptional customer service to his clients.

