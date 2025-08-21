Phil L. Liberatore, IRS and Tax Expert, Meets U.S. Treasury Secretary to Address IRS Reform: Simplifying IRS Changes

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Phil L. Liberatore. Photo Credit: Phil Liberatore.

Phil L. Liberatore’s in-person meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, focused on key IRS revisions underway in 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned tax expert and IRS advocate Phil L. Liberatore, Founder of Liberatore CPA, met in person with the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, recently to discuss the evolving landscape of the Internal Revenue Service and its impact on American taxpayers. The high-level meeting, held in Washington, D.C., marks a pivotal moment in Liberatore’s ongoing mission to bridge the gap between government policy and taxpayer transparency.

“It’s more important than ever for taxpayers to understand their rights, especially during times of change and uncertainty. My job is to ensure they have the information they need to make informed decisions for themselves and their families,” says Liberatore.

During the meeting, Liberatore and the Secretary of the Treasury reviewed a series of upcoming IRS reforms, including modernizations in enforcement practices, expanded audit procedures, and improvements in taxpayer services. Liberatore emphasized the need for fairness, clarity, and a real-world perspective in the application of these changes.

"This meeting was a critical opportunity to advocate for hardworking taxpayers," says Liberatore. "As the IRS undergoes its most significant transformation in decades, it’s essential that reforms promote accountability without placing unnecessary burdens on small businesses and middle-class families."

Significant structural changes are being implemented at the IRS, aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing costs, without compromising essential services.

Here's a breakdown of what's happening:

• $2 Billion in IT Budget Cuts

The IRS has saved billions by renegotiating or canceling outdated contracts and eliminating unused auto-renewing licenses. According to the Treasury, these cuts have not disrupted core operations.

• Staffing Reductions

Roughly 6,000 to 7,000 probationary employees-about 11% of the workforce-have already been laid off, with discussions ongoing about cutting up to 40% of staff.

These reductions are primarily focused on enforcement and revenue collection roles.

• Massive Paperwork Overhaul

The IRS previously spent an estimated $450 million annually processing paper returns.

Under the direction of Secretary Treasurer Scott Bessent, the agency is targeting a dramatic reduction in these costs, down to under $20 million per year, by expanding automation and digital processing.

"These and many other changes taking place recently at the IRS will lead to taxpayers needing to better understand their rights, and that is what I am here for. Scott and I discussed at length these changes, and I am more than prepared to guide my clients in the right direction," Liberatore states.

Libertore says that if taxpayers don’t understand the new IRS changes, they risk making costly mistakes, incurring penalties, and experiencing delayed refunds. It can also mean missed savings and added stress, especially with fewer IRS staff available to help. His goal is to ensure everyone has the clear information they need to navigate these changes confidently.

About Phil L. Liberatore, CPA

Phil L. Liberatore is a leading tax expert, author, and advocate with more than 35 years of experience helping individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of the IRS. Known for his integrity and strategic insight, he has built one of Southern California’s most trusted tax advisory firms.

