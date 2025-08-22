Mark Skousen, Renowned Economist, Meets Argentina’s President Javier Milei at Liberty International Dinner

Mark Skousen and Argentine President Javier Milei. Photo credit Mark Skousen.

Mark Skousen highlights Argentina’s free-market revival under Milei, noting new investment opportunities and the country's potential for global economic growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned economist and author Mark Skousen recently had the opportunity to meet Argentina’s President Javier Milei, widely known as the world’s most famous “anarcho-capitalist.” The encounter took place at a special dinner hosted by Liberty International at the historic Palacio Paz in Buenos Aires.

During the evening, Dr. Skousen presented President Milei with the Spanish edition of his acclaimed book, The Making of Modern Economics. To his surprise, Milei’s face lit up and he exclaimed in perfect English: “Oh, you’re Mark Skousen! I’ve read your book and I love it!” The moment was captured in photos by Skousen’s wife, Jo Ann.

“Argentina is still recovering from decades of mismanagement and corruption, but Milei’s reforms are putting the country back on the path to prosperity,” said Skousen. “We may be witnessing the return of Argentina’s glory days, when it was once ranked among the most prosperous nations in the world.”

President Milei, who has become a global symbol of economic freedom, addressed the audience with his vision for a “New Argentina.” He emphasized his efforts to replace the failed Peronista model with one rooted in free-market principles, tax cuts, and deregulation. Under Milei’s leadership, inflation has dropped dramatically, from 250% annually to under 20%, while the federal budget has been cut by 30%. Argentina has also experienced a surge in foreign investment, a booming real estate market, and a resurgence of investor confidence.

“Argentina is experiencing an economic miracle under President Milei, and investors can participate in that growth story. One of my top recommendations is the Global X Argentina Fund (ARGT), which provides investors with exposure to two of the country’s most promising success stories. Its largest holding, MercadoLibre, is thriving as Latin America’s leading online marketplace, with revenues up 34% year-over-year and the stock up 40% this year. Its second-biggest position, YPF, is profiting from the massive ‘Vaca Muerte’ shale region in Patagonia—one of the largest reserves in the world. YPF shares have risen 500% since 2021, and we see further upside potential. ARGT remains the best way to profit from Argentina’s remarkable comeback,” says Skousen.

As Argentina charts a bold new course toward free-market reform, Dr. Skousen’s insights highlight both the challenges and the opportunities ahead. With President Milei championing economic freedom and investors taking notice, the nation may once again reclaim its place among the world’s most prosperous economies. Skousen added, “I look forward to following Argentina’s progress, and I hope to welcome President Milei to FreedomFest next year to share his vision with a global audience of free minds.”

