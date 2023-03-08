Censinet Announces Webinar “Leveraging Total Automation to Reduce Third-Party Risk” for Cyber Leaders and Practitioners
Hosted by HANYS Marketplace, Webinar to Focus on Best Practices for Leveraging Automation to Reduce Third-Party and Supply Chain Cyber Risk
With ransomware now a direct threat to patient care, the imperative to actively manage and mitigate cyber risk has never been greater.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced an upcoming live webinar, “Leveraging Total Automation to Reduce Third-Party Risk”, hosted by HANYS Marketplace® and available to all members and non-members, on Wednesday, March 22, at Noon EST. Register for the webinar here.
— Al Campanella, Executive Vice President, HANYS Marketplace
“With ransomware now a direct threat to patient care, the imperative to actively manage and mitigate cyber risk has never been greater,” said Al Campanella, Executive Vice President, HANYS Marketplace. “With comprehensive automation across all third party and enterprise risk management, Censinet makes this process significantly easier, efficient, and effective and we look forward to our members joining us for this important discussion.”
Designed for healthcare CIOs, CISOs, and IT, Security, and Risk leaders and practitioners, this session is hosted by Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer at Censinet, and will focus on best practices for automating third-party risk workflows to drive more efficient and effective cyber risk management.
In this session, attendees will learn:
● How to achieve 100% risk coverage of all third-party vendors, products and suppliers – throughout their entire contract lifecycle
● How to reduce risk assessment completion times down to less than 10 days – with reassessment completion times reduced down to only a few days, or even hours
● How to automate corrective action plans and track remediations to close gaps in third-party controls, policies, and procedures
● How to automate self-assessments and action plans for your organization to improve coverage of recognized security practices such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP)
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About HANYS Marketplace
HANYS Marketplace, a for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, connects healthcare organizations across the care continuum with trusted, best-in-class products and services to help achieve efficiencies, cost savings and delivery transformation. Uniquely tuned in to the issues that keep healthcare leaders up at night, HANYS Marketplace is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions that meet the most pressing needs of healthcare providers today. To learn more, visit hanysmarketplace.com.
