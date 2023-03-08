American Marketing Association Chapters Partner for Unique Learning Opportunity
Event attendees to learn from Raleigh-based Fortune 500 company Advance Auto Parts on campaign strategy
I am thrilled for the opportunity to speak at this event, and celebrate 90 years of success from Advance.”RALEIGH, NC, US, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Triangle, Charlotte, and Washington D.C. chapters of the American Marketing Association (AMA) are joining forces to bring an exceptional learning opportunity to their marketing communities. The Signature Speaker Series conversation, led by Vykky Howard, director of social media and content marketing at Advance Auto Parts, will provide attendees with an interactive and informative session on how to balance celebrating a brand's heritage while looking towards the future. The session will take place Wednesday, March 22, at 11:30 a.m. ET.
This hybrid (online and in-person) session will cover important topics such as:
● How to create messaging that resonates with different generations
● The impact of branded merchandise on brand recognition
● The importance of a social-first approach to marketing
● Capitalizing on influencers to increase brand affinity and amplification
Brands today face the challenge of breaking through the noise and connecting with their customers. This event will provide valuable insights and tools for attendees to build a successful marketing strategy that resonates with their target audience.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to speak at this event, and celebrate 90 years of success from Advance,” said Howard. “It's an honor to share our insights and connect with like-minded marketers who are passionate about breaking through the noise and uncovering reasons their customers should care."
The Triangle, Charlotte, and Washington D.C. chapters of the American Marketing Association are excited to present this event to members and guests from all three AMA chapters.
Register now to secure your spot at www.amatriangle.org.
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org.
About the American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association, one of the largest professional associations for marketers, has thousands of members worldwide in every area of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge sharing and development in the marketing profession. For more information, visit AMA.org.
