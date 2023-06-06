AMA Triangle to Host Panel of North Carolina’s Top CMOs
Local industry leaders to share insights and discuss trends
AMA Triangle is providing a unique platform for industry leaders to share their experiences, challenges, and visions for the future.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle chapter is gearing up for an exciting event as their annual CMO Panel returns to discuss the state of marketing in 2023 and beyond. This year's panel features esteemed Chief Marketing Officers from various industries, offering a well-rounded perspective on the challenges, trends, and strategies shaping the future of marketing.
— Abha Bowers, CEO of Walk West
The panelists include Chief Marketing Officers from prominent organizations in North Carolina:
- Jennifer Chase, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at SAS
- Kelly Calabria, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Blue Cross NC
- Eric Masters, Chief Marketing Officer at RethinkFirst
- Frank Pollock, Chief Marketing Officer/Co-Founder at Home Lending Pal and Chief Marketing Officer at BlueRecruit
The event aims to offer attendees a unique opportunity to learn directly from senior executives about their experiences, challenges, and strategies in an ever-changing world. Participants will hear tactical and strategic tips, real-world stories, and professional and personal advice to enhance their marketing careers and stay ahead of the curve.
"AMA Triangle is providing a unique platform for industry leaders to share their experiences, challenges, and visions for the future," said Abha Bowers, CEO of Walk West, who will be moderating the discussion. "We have carefully selected a diverse panel of CMOs to ensure a comprehensive view of the current marketing landscape and to inspire marketers to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing world."
AMA Triangle invites all local marketing professionals who are interested in the future of marketing to attend this exceptional event, hosted at SAS Institute in Cary. This event is also sponsored in part by Durham-based AAE Speakers Bureau. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and gain invaluable knowledge from some of the industry's brightest minds.
Event Details:
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM
- Location: SAS Institute Inc - Building C 820 SAS Campus Drive Cary, NC 27513
- Tickets: Please visit the AMA Triangle Website
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org
About the American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association, one of the largest professional associations for marketers, has thousands of members worldwide in every area of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge sharing and development in the marketing profession. For more information, visit AMA.org.
Kelly Parisi
AMA Triangle
kelly.parisi@triangleama.org