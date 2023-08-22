American Marketing Association Triangle Announces Its Board for 2023-2024
The Triangle Chapter of the American Marketing Association has announced its board members for the 2023/2024 chapter year.
Hayden Brooks, Chapter President, in announcing the 2023-2024 board shared her goals for the chapter year: “My goal is to unite our community by bridging education and marketing best practices, empowering minds, and nurturing relationships - building bridges and welcoming everyone to join us. We will bring our AMA Triangle community together in meaningful ways, through our programming, community service, and educational content.”
“We are going to operate with the mindset that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion need to be at the forefront of all of our initiatives and foster an environment of inclusivity,” Brooks added.
The AMA Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 chapter year are:
Hayden Brooks, President
Gene Pinder, President-Elect
Hank Hoffmeier, Immediate Past Presdient
John-Paul Schick, General Counsel
Misty Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer
Eric Megert, Chief Financial Officer
Dana Newell, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Kelly Parisi, VP of Programming
Chuck Hester VP of Partnerships
Brian Basillico, VP of Communications
Jennifer Best, VP of Community Relations
Sarah Finnerty, VP of Employment Services
AMA Triangle board members serve one-year terms, from July 2023 to June 2024.
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org.
