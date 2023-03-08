Veteran Publicist Kevin Couch Joins Boundless Media USA as Director of Music and Philanthropy

Kevin Couch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boundless Media USA, the award-winning music publicity and marketing agency, is proud to announce that veteran music publicist Kevin Couch has joined the team as Director of Music and Philanthropy.

Couch brings over 25 years of experience in the music industry, having worked with some of the biggest names in the business. He has a proven track record of success in music publicity, marketing, and artist development. Couch has also been actively involved in philanthropic efforts throughout his career, including organizing benefit concerts and fundraising events.

Couch states," During my time at K-Earth, I had the privilege of leading the #1 rated morning show across multiple demographics, a feat that had never been accomplished before. This experience is a testament to my deep understanding of audience preferences and my ability to deliver compelling content. Additionally, my syndication and presence on Sirius XM, coupled with my work across multiple stations, have allowed me to reach an estimated audience of over 6 million individuals. While these statistics are often cited to demonstrate my reach, I believe the most important takeaway is my proven track record of delivering results and engaging audiences."

As Director of Music and Philanthropy, Couch will lead Boundless Media USA's efforts to promote and support the music community while making a positive impact on society. He will work closely with clients to develop and execute creative campaigns that leverage their music and platforms to drive positive change.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Boundless Media USA and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team," said Couch. "I'm looking forward to combining my passion for music and philanthropy to create impactful campaigns that make a difference."

Boundless Media USA has represented a total of 34 Grammy Award winners and is recognized as one of the leading music publicity and marketing agencies in the industry. The company has a strong reputation for delivering innovative and results-driven campaigns that help clients achieve their goals.

"We are excited to have Kevin Couch join our team and lead our efforts in music and philanthropy," said Amanda Kent, Chief Innovation Officer of Boundless Media USA. "His wealth of experience and passion for making a positive impact will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our agency."

About Boundless Media USA:

Boundless Media USA is an award-winning music publicity and marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2012, the company has represented some of the biggest names in music and has a proven track record of success in developing and executing innovative campaigns that drive results.

For more information, visit www.boundlessmediausa.com.

Kevin Couch aka “Couch” first became known to Los Angeles radio audiences as a longtime member and producer of the K-Earth 101 morning show. His background in broadcasting has included hosting the morning show on National Lampoon’s Sirius XM channel, producing and creating content for several LA morning radio shows, and as the Music Director and Morning Show Host of 97X BAM The Future of Rock n Roll (WOXY).

As a publicist, Couch has worked on campaigns for Flanagan Promotions & Publicity, Death Row Records, Superfecta Records, Events That Rock, and the Queens of Tart comedy residency at the Orleans in Las Vegas. He has served as the publicist for the Improv and Levity Live Comedy Clubs, NATPE's Omni-Cultural TV Fest, several stand-up comedians and the award winning documentary, "Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero." Since 2021, Mr. Couch has been the PR & Marketing Co-Chair for the Alzheimer's Association Gala held in Orange County, California.