St. Johnsbury Barracks / **UPDATE** LSA, Negligent Operation, MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4001775
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-4-23 / 2243 hours
STREET: 499 Main Street
TOWN: Lyndon
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VIOLATIONS: Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA); Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andy Dwyer
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250 (work truck)
VEHICLE COLOR: Silver
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate/Severe
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brenna Goodine
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 328i
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
***UPDATE****
Andy Dwyer (35) of St. Johnsbury, VT, was identified as the suspect in this investigation. Dwyer was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for the charges of Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.
-----------------------------
On 3/4/23 at approximately 2243 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received multiple reports of two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 499 Main Street, Lyndon, VT, involving a silver Ford F-250 work truck and black BMW 328i. Witnesses to the crash advised law enforcement that the operator of the Ford F-250 was traveling south on Main Street erratically when they failed to maintain their lane, drove onto the sidewalk, struck and destroyed two power lines, crashed into a secondary moving vehicle, and left the scene after. Brenna Goodine (25), the victim and operator of the BMW struck, was uninjured; her vehicle sustained severe damage and was inoperable.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the Ford F-250 work truck operator is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at: 802-748-3111. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Lyndon Fire Department.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819