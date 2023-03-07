Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,882 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / **UPDATE** LSA, Negligent Operation, MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A4001775                     

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3-4-23 / 2243 hours

STREET: 499 Main Street

TOWN: Lyndon

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VIOLATIONS: Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA); Negligent Operation

 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andy Dwyer

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250 (work truck)

VEHICLE COLOR: Silver

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate/Severe

INJURIES: None

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brenna Goodine

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 328i

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

***UPDATE****

 

Andy Dwyer (35) of St. Johnsbury, VT, was identified as the suspect in this investigation. Dwyer was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for the charges of Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.

 

-----------------------------

 

On 3/4/23 at approximately 2243 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received multiple reports of two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 499 Main Street, Lyndon, VT, involving a silver Ford F-250 work truck and black BMW 328i. Witnesses to the crash advised law enforcement that the operator of the Ford F-250 was traveling south on Main Street erratically when they failed to maintain their lane, drove onto the sidewalk, struck and destroyed two power lines, crashed into a secondary moving vehicle, and left the scene after. Brenna Goodine (25), the victim and operator of the BMW struck, was uninjured; her vehicle sustained severe damage and was inoperable.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the Ford F-250 work truck operator is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at: 802-748-3111. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Lyndon Fire Department.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / **UPDATE** LSA, Negligent Operation, MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more