St. Johnsbury Barracks / **UPDATE** LSA, Negligent Operation, MV Crash

CASE#: 23A4001775

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-4-23 / 2243 hours

STREET: 499 Main Street

TOWN: Lyndon

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VIOLATIONS: Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA); Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andy Dwyer

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250 (work truck)

VEHICLE COLOR: Silver

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate/Severe

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brenna Goodine

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 328i

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

***UPDATE****

Andy Dwyer (35) of St. Johnsbury, VT, was identified as the suspect in this investigation. Dwyer was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for the charges of Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.

-----------------------------

On 3/4/23 at approximately 2243 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received multiple reports of two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 499 Main Street, Lyndon, VT, involving a silver Ford F-250 work truck and black BMW 328i. Witnesses to the crash advised law enforcement that the operator of the Ford F-250 was traveling south on Main Street erratically when they failed to maintain their lane, drove onto the sidewalk, struck and destroyed two power lines, crashed into a secondary moving vehicle, and left the scene after. Brenna Goodine (25), the victim and operator of the BMW struck, was uninjured; her vehicle sustained severe damage and was inoperable.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the Ford F-250 work truck operator is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at: 802-748-3111. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Lyndon Fire Department.

