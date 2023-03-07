March Madness, meet the March Crush

Testifying in support of then-Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero’s nomination to be California’s chief justice, her colleague Justice Martin Jenkins noted that Guerrero had first arrived at the court “at the busiest time in our court’s term. That’s the period that’s called the March Crush. It’s called that because there are a number of opinions in the cue that are being staged for oral argument and many more to come.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.