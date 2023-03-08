BioZen Limited Appoints Keren Moss as Chief Medical Officer
Keren Moss M.D., has joined BioZen as Chief Medical Officer and Director. She brings more than two decades of leadership experience in drug development.
Keren’s focus on cancer drug toxicity and under-reporting of outcomes is especially relevant to BioZen’s own drug development pathway.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioZen Limited, a UK-based biotech company focussed on endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Keren Moss M.D., as Director and Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Moss has extensive global leadership experience in both clinical and executive roles. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President, Global Oncology and Hematology at Syneos Health, a leading contract research organisation, where she provided clinical leadership for progressing novel medicines through various phases of development. She also practices in the fields of palliative medicine and supportive care.
“Keren brings a wealth of experience designing and running clinical trials and will play an vital role in shaping our clinical development strategy. Keren’s focus on cancer drug toxicity and under-reporting of outcomes is especially relevant to BioZen’s own drug development pathway and she shares our passion for translating good science into good medicines”, said Ilan Chaitowitz, BioZen’s Founder and CEO.
“I am thrilled to join BioZen at this important time in it’s growth and development. An effective and safe therapy for gynecomastia is critically needed for several conditions, including persistent adolescent gynecomastia and up to 70% of prostate cancer patients receiving antiandrogen therapy” said Keren Moss, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer. (1)
About BioZen
BioZen® is a UK-based biotech company focussed on developing treatments to transform the lives of individuals with endocrine disorders. We seek to address gynecomastia first, a disorder that affects half of adolescent boys, with a median duration of two years and for which there is no currently approved medical treatment. Critically, it causes anxiety, depression, disordered eating, body dissatisfaction and reduced self-esteem, regardless of disorder severity.
Gynecomastia is also a common side-effect of anti-androgen therapies used to treat prostate cancer, that affects 1-in-8 men globally. Corrective surgery is the only approved intervention and is the single largest cosmetic procedure undertaken by men in the US and globally. BioZen's solution is a novel combination of two therapeutics that cooperate to target different points along the biological pathway. As both components are well-characterised pre-clinically, we expect to proceed promptly to phase 1b/2a clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.biozen.uk.
Reference
