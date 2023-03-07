More than 50 Recipients Selected to Receive Energy Transition Community Grants

ILLINOIS, March 7 - $40 million grant program established by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) is designed to support communities impacted by plant or mine retirements





SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced more than 50 localities and municipal entities will receive Energy Transition Community Grants - an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) that provides funding for communities that have been impacted by fossil fuel plant or coal mine closures or significant reductions. Communities in 22 areas impacted by recent or impending plant or mine closures or reductions were eligible to apply for the program.





"These communities across Illinois are committing to clean energy and a sustainable future, and I'm proud that DCEO is supporting them in this important work," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Transitioning to a cleaner energy system doesn't have to negatively impact local municipalities - in fact, it should make them stronger and healthier. This grant program ensures that's possible, equipping communities with the resources they need to make our state the best place in the country to live."





The $40 million program was designed to meet the needs of individual localities by addressing the economic and social impacts of plant closures. The funding can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and more. Recipients were selected by responding to a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) with a letter of support from the municipality or county where the plant or mine was located.





"Our administration is dedicated to ensuring that every Illinois community is fully supported and has the tools that will help them continue to be strong," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Energy transitioning communities are important and this $40 million grant program will provide resources to shore up their needs in housing, economic development, and more so that residents can be well and thrive."





As part of the program, the grantees will develop detailed plans for the grant funding - which includes stakeholder engagement, a detailed project design and budget which outlines specific intended uses for the grant funds. The community stakeholder engagement process is a critical element designed to ensure grantees solicit community input and consult with a diverse set of stakeholders to best support those most impacted by energy transitions.





"Supporting communities and bolstering economic development in energy transition communities is at the heart of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act," said Acting DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards. "The Energy Transition Community Grant Program supports dozens of projects in impacted areas - providing communities with the resources necessary to invest in their workforce, infrastructure and economy for decades to come."





Agreements are anticipated to be executed starting in July 2023, with $40 million available per year for the Energy Transition Community Grant Program until 2045. The following localities were selected to receive an Energy Transition Community Grant. The award list includes Zion Nuclear Plant taxing bodies, which is allotted funding according to a statutory formula in CEJA. The grant amount specified below will be available for Zion Nuclear Plant taxing bodies to apply through an upcoming separate NOFO process.





"The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was signed into law to ensure communities have the support and resources they deserve while experiencing major energy transitions," said State Senator Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove). "It's imperative that we continue to prioritize environmental justice as we work toward a clean energy future that will help Illinoisans for generations."





Grant awards were calculated based on the economic impact of plant or mine closure, specifically, property tax losses and jobs lost due to the plant transition, with a minimum award of $50,000.





"These grants are about jobs, training, and opportunity for communities in Peoria and Tazewell County," said State Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). "The energy industry has always played a huge role in Central Illinois' economy, and created good-paying jobs for many families. It's important that as this industry adapts to meet global and national trends, Illinois is investing in new training opportunities and the future of energy production to keep our communities on the cutting edge."





"Since taking office in 2019, ensuring that the Zion community was compensated for the storage of stranded nuclear materials on their shoreline, along with providing property tax relief for their residents, has been a top priority for me" said State Rep. Joyce Mason (D-Gurnee). "I am ecstatic that we were able to make this happen, and I am excited to see how this new funding will revitalize the community over time. I am grateful to Mayor McKinney and David Knabel for their hard work and partnership."





"Passing the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was a significant undertaking that continues to help Illinois become a leader in the clean energy economy. I am thrilled that our communities are included in such important work through the Energy Transition Community Grant Program," said State Rep. Dagmara Avelar (D-Bolingbrook). "Thanks to these generous grant awards, our communities can afford to transition away from fossil fuel plants to make room for clean energy jobs and move our state and district forward."





Entity Name Amount Canton Union School District #66 $1,134,874 Carbondale Park District $80,707 Carrier Mills-Stonefort Community Unit School District #2 $160,918 City of Carbondale $80,707 City of Eldorado $199,319 City of Harrisburg $507,898 City of Havana $55,482 City of Hillsboro $53,154 City of Lockport $360,245 City of Marion $57,029 City of Newton $78,168 City of Red Bud $86,776 City of Springfield $108,636 City of Waukegan $1,056,772 Eldorado School District $729,416 Fulton County $924,554 Fulton County Emergency Medical Association $92,287 Galatia Community Unit School District #1 $597,515 Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3 $539,006 Havana Community Unit District #126 $757,657 Havana Park District $156,915 Hillsboro Community Unit School District #126 $4,170,803 Jackson County $124,423 Jasper County $565,615 John A. Logan College $272,769 Kinkaid Reed's Creek Conservancy District $84,074 Lake Egypt Fire Protection District $50,921 Marion Park District $57,029 Mason County $434,722 Mason District Hospital $324,909 Massac County $1,182,105 Montgomery County $2,267,334 Mt. Olive Community Unit School District #5 $51,738 Nokomis Community Unit School District 22 $52,205 Peoria County $190,271 Peoria Park District $118,454 Randolph County $1,622,869 Saline County $859,400 Spoon River College District 534 $487,949 Tazewell County $461,827 Village of Baldwin $53,036 Village of Butler $50,088 Village of Carrier Mills $116,701 Village of Dowell $50,517 Village of East Alton $1,517,014 Village of Galatia $745,516 Village of Goreville $50,199 Village of Hennepin $541,782 Village of Romeoville $158,155 Village of Schram City $50,301 White County Government $1,207,426 Williamson County $62,511 Williamson County Airport Authority $62,511 Zion Nuclear Plant Local Taxing Bodies $14,136,793



