More than 50 Recipients Selected to Receive Energy Transition Community Grants
ILLINOIS, March 7 - $40 million grant program established by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) is designed to support communities impacted by plant or mine retirements
SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced more than 50 localities and municipal entities will receive Energy Transition Community Grants - an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) that provides funding for communities that have been impacted by fossil fuel plant or coal mine closures or significant reductions. Communities in 22 areas impacted by recent or impending plant or mine closures or reductions were eligible to apply for the program.
"These communities across Illinois are committing to clean energy and a sustainable future, and I'm proud that DCEO is supporting them in this important work," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Transitioning to a cleaner energy system doesn't have to negatively impact local municipalities - in fact, it should make them stronger and healthier. This grant program ensures that's possible, equipping communities with the resources they need to make our state the best place in the country to live."
The $40 million program was designed to meet the needs of individual localities by addressing the economic and social impacts of plant closures. The funding can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and more. Recipients were selected by responding to a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) with a letter of support from the municipality or county where the plant or mine was located.
"Our administration is dedicated to ensuring that every Illinois community is fully supported and has the tools that will help them continue to be strong," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Energy transitioning communities are important and this $40 million grant program will provide resources to shore up their needs in housing, economic development, and more so that residents can be well and thrive."
As part of the program, the grantees will develop detailed plans for the grant funding - which includes stakeholder engagement, a detailed project design and budget which outlines specific intended uses for the grant funds. The community stakeholder engagement process is a critical element designed to ensure grantees solicit community input and consult with a diverse set of stakeholders to best support those most impacted by energy transitions.
"Supporting communities and bolstering economic development in energy transition communities is at the heart of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act," said Acting DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards. "The Energy Transition Community Grant Program supports dozens of projects in impacted areas - providing communities with the resources necessary to invest in their workforce, infrastructure and economy for decades to come."
Agreements are anticipated to be executed starting in July 2023, with $40 million available per year for the Energy Transition Community Grant Program until 2045. The following localities were selected to receive an Energy Transition Community Grant. The award list includes Zion Nuclear Plant taxing bodies, which is allotted funding according to a statutory formula in CEJA. The grant amount specified below will be available for Zion Nuclear Plant taxing bodies to apply through an upcoming separate NOFO process.
"The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was signed into law to ensure communities have the support and resources they deserve while experiencing major energy transitions," said State Senator Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove). "It's imperative that we continue to prioritize environmental justice as we work toward a clean energy future that will help Illinoisans for generations."
Grant awards were calculated based on the economic impact of plant or mine closure, specifically, property tax losses and jobs lost due to the plant transition, with a minimum award of $50,000.
"These grants are about jobs, training, and opportunity for communities in Peoria and Tazewell County," said State Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). "The energy industry has always played a huge role in Central Illinois' economy, and created good-paying jobs for many families. It's important that as this industry adapts to meet global and national trends, Illinois is investing in new training opportunities and the future of energy production to keep our communities on the cutting edge."
"Since taking office in 2019, ensuring that the Zion community was compensated for the storage of stranded nuclear materials on their shoreline, along with providing property tax relief for their residents, has been a top priority for me" said State Rep. Joyce Mason (D-Gurnee). "I am ecstatic that we were able to make this happen, and I am excited to see how this new funding will revitalize the community over time. I am grateful to Mayor McKinney and David Knabel for their hard work and partnership."
"Passing the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was a significant undertaking that continues to help Illinois become a leader in the clean energy economy. I am thrilled that our communities are included in such important work through the Energy Transition Community Grant Program," said State Rep. Dagmara Avelar (D-Bolingbrook). "Thanks to these generous grant awards, our communities can afford to transition away from fossil fuel plants to make room for clean energy jobs and move our state and district forward."
|
Entity Name
|
Amount
|
Canton Union School District #66
|
$1,134,874
|
Carbondale Park District
|
$80,707
|
Carrier Mills-Stonefort Community Unit School District #2
|
$160,918
|
City of Carbondale
|
$80,707
|
City of Eldorado
|
$199,319
|
City of Harrisburg
|
$507,898
|
City of Havana
|
$55,482
|
City of Hillsboro
|
$53,154
|
City of Lockport
|
$360,245
|
City of Marion
|
$57,029
|
City of Newton
|
$78,168
|
City of Red Bud
|
$86,776
|
City of Springfield
|
$108,636
|
City of Waukegan
|
$1,056,772
|
Eldorado School District
|
$729,416
|
Fulton County
|
$924,554
|
Fulton County Emergency Medical Association
|
$92,287
|
Galatia Community Unit School District #1
|
$597,515
|
Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3
|
$539,006
|
Havana Community Unit District #126
|
$757,657
|
Havana Park District
|
$156,915
|
Hillsboro Community Unit School District #126
|
$4,170,803
|
Jackson County
|
$124,423
|
Jasper County
|
$565,615
|
John A. Logan College
|
$272,769
|
Kinkaid Reed's Creek Conservancy District
|
$84,074
|
Lake Egypt Fire Protection District
|
$50,921
|
Marion Park District
|
$57,029
|
Mason County
|
$434,722
|
Mason District Hospital
|
$324,909
|
Massac County
|
$1,182,105
|
Montgomery County
|
$2,267,334
|
Mt. Olive Community Unit School District #5
|
$51,738
|
Nokomis Community Unit School District 22
|
$52,205
|
Peoria County
|
$190,271
|
Peoria Park District
|
$118,454
|
Randolph County
|
$1,622,869
|
Saline County
|
$859,400
|
Spoon River College District 534
|
$487,949
|
Tazewell County
|
$461,827
|
Village of Baldwin
|
$53,036
|
Village of Butler
|
$50,088
|
Village of Carrier Mills
|
$116,701
|
Village of Dowell
|
$50,517
|
Village of East Alton
|
$1,517,014
|
Village of Galatia
|
$745,516
|
Village of Goreville
|
$50,199
|
Village of Hennepin
|
$541,782
|
Village of Romeoville
|
$158,155
|
Village of Schram City
|
$50,301
|
White County Government
|
$1,207,426
|
Williamson County
|
$62,511
|
Williamson County Airport Authority
|
$62,511
|
Zion Nuclear Plant Local Taxing Bodies
|
$14,136,793