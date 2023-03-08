Givzey Introduces Fundraising’s First Give Now, Pay Later Solution for Phonathons
Give Now, Pay Later Leader Givzey Brings Innovation to Phonathon & Student Caller Programs
By adding Give Now, Pay Later to a student caller’s toolkit for phonathons, we are reinvigorating a once-powerful fundraising initiative that has become stagnant over the past few years.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first and patent-pending Give Now, Pay Later (GNPL) solution, today launched its latest innovation, GNPL for phonathons. Givzey’s Give Now, Pay Later for phonathons empowers phonathon teams with playbooks and GNPL technology to overcome donor objections.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
Over the past decade, the student phonathon has come under fire. Negative trends in efficiency and effectiveness have often frustrated advancement leadership and callers who note that the most difficult phonathon asks include countering a donor’s objection and asking for an increased gift. Innovation has come in expanding the way student fundraisers reach donors – going beyond phone calls, but there has been virtually no solution to overcome donor objections. Until now. That’s why Givzey is introducing Give Now, Pay Later for phonathons.
“As Givzey built Give Now, Pay Later from the ground up over the last year, we discovered what an amazing tool GNPL is to overcome the most common donor objections,” said Adam Martel, CEO and founder of Givzey. “By adding Give Now, Pay Later to a student caller’s toolkit for phonathons, we are reinvigorating a once-powerful fundraising initiative that has become stagnant over the past few years.”
Give Now, Pay Later for phonathons has proven to be a powerful tool to capture new donors and increase giving from the likes of young donors and alumni, first-time donors, LYBUNT and SYBUNTs, and more. That’s because GNPL helps frontline fundraisers to overcome the most common donor objection – ”not now” – by offering donors the option to pay for their gift over time. However, unlike a pledge payment, Givzey delivers the full gift amount to your organization up front and immediately. No administrative overhead and no defaults. With GNPL, phonathon callers empower donors to make it easier to give now and give more.
Givzey’s Give Now, Pay Later for Phonathon solution is delivered via GivzeyEDGE, a white-glove service that customizes execution and enablement for Givzey’s nonprofit partners. The GivzeyEDGE team is made up of professional fundraisers who customize enablement and strategically align the execution of GNPL campaigns to each organization.
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution empowers donors to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are usually inclined to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
Schedule a free one-on-one conversation with Givzey to learn how Give Now, Pay Later is transforming fundraising at www.givzey.com/demo.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn