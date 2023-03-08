Hamilton Health Center Announces New Senior Leadership Team Led by Incoming President and CEO Terese Delaplaine

Hamilton Health Center is a multi-site Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania region. For more information, please visit: Hamilton.Health Hamilton Health Center President and CEO Terese Delaplaine, JD

Hamilton Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Harrisburg, PA, announces new President/CEO and senior leaders.

Our new leadership team will continue Hamilton Health Center's mission to support the needs of our community by providing quality health care to all who need it. ” — Michael Harris, Hamilton Health Center Board Chair

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has announced several new senior leadership hires. In early 2022, former Hamilton President and CEO Jeannine Peterson transitioned into a consultant role after twenty-two years at the helm. Following Peterson in the leadership role is healthcare executive Terese Delaplaine JD, former Chief Compliance Officer of Hamilton, and past CEO of a rural FQHC.

Joining Ms. Delaplaine and Chief Medical Officer Bolanle Limann, MD, MBA on the senior team is new Chief Operating Officer (COO) Steve Ho, who replaces John R. Logan, JD, MBA, as he transitions into a new role. Prior to joining Hamilton, Ho was Senior Vice President of Operations for Chai Urgent Care. In addition, Ho held several high-ranking healthcare executive positions for FQHCs in the tri-state area.

The senior leadership team also welcomed Frackson Sakala, MBA, MAFM, CHFP, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sakala, a seasoned health care executive, joins Hamilton from Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA where he was the CFO. Finally, Mary Elizabeth Bebe, RN, MSN, MBA, returns to Hamilton as the new Chief Clinical Officer. Bebe previously served as Chief Nurse Officer at HealthSouth in Lancaster and as a Director of Nursing for Pinnacle Health System (now UPMC).

Hamilton Board Chair Michael Harris stated that the new senior leadership team is “poised to support the needs of our community in a post-COVID environment and thrive in an evolving world of value-based care.” Harris also noted that the new team will be central to Hamilton’s plans to develop a satellite location in Steelton, PA.

For over fifty years, Hamilton has served adults and children with a full array of affordable health care. Hamilton’s services include STD testing, Women’s Health, Healthy Start, Telemedicine, Pediatrics, Telemedicine, Dental, HIV, Outreach, and Patient Empowerment (HOPE), and a Workforce Development program which aims to empower the next generation of healthcare providers.

Throughout its history, Hamilton has remained committed to health equity and access to all, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. The continued growth experienced by Hamilton through the years has empowered this mission, and the new senior leadership team is committed to the healthcare needs of the community.

Hamilton Health Center, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) founded in 1969 to serve residents of the Greater Harrisburg region. Today, Hamilton has over six locations and is one of the largest FQHC’s in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit our website at: Hamilton.Health