Hamilton Health Center Hosts Organization Dedicated to Eradicating Period Poverty on May 20, 2023

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Harrisburg-based non-profit organization For the Love of Women (FLOW), is celebrating its first year by hosting a community block party. The event will be held on the grounds of Hamilton Health Center (Hamilton), Greater Harrisburg’s Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).

FLOW aims to eliminate menstrual inequity by providing free hygiene products to vulnerable girls, women, and menstruating people in Dauphin County and surrounding areas. Lifelong Central Pennsylvania residents Tracey Jennings and Dr. Sharee Livingston founded FLOW in 2022 to make a difference in the lives of those who face period poverty.

Period poverty nationally is on the rise. A Journal of Global Health Reports study found that 16.9 million people who menstruate are living in poverty. FLOW distributes free menstrual hygiene products to schools, shelters, and religious organizations. To date, FLOW has donated over 75,000 menstrual hygiene products. In addition, the organization travels to schools to teach about reproductive and menstrual health.

As the site of FLOW’s Block Party event, Hamilton is committed to being a leader in supporting community health causes in the region that aim to promote equity and decrease pervasive disparities.

To sign up as a vendor for the Flow Community Block Party, please click here to register by May 12, 2023. The Flow Community Block Party will be held at in the parking lot of Hamilton Health Center's main campus located at 110 S 17th Street in Harrisburg, PA.

About Hamilton Health Center

Hamilton Health Center, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) founded in 1969 to serve residents of the Greater Harrisburg region. Today, Hamilton has over six locations in urban and rural areas and is one of the largest FQHC’s in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information about Hamilton Health Center, please visit our website today at Hamilton.Health.