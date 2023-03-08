Interview with Dr. Pietro Vavalli, expert in gnathology, on the diagnosis and treatment of TMJ disorders
Dr. Pietro Vavalli Emphasizes the Importance of Diagnosing Temporomandibular Joint DisordersROME, ITALY, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pietro Vavalli, a specialist in temporomandibular joint disorders, sheds light on the importance of diagnosing this type of condition in patients. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Dr. Vavalli has treated numerous patients suffering from this painful condition. In a recent interview, he explained the importance of identifying the causes and symptoms of temporomandibular joint disorders for effective treatment.
Temporomandibular joint disorders are a common problem that affects a significant portion of the population, especially women, with the exact reason still unknown. Although many hypotheses exist, there is no scientific evidence to confirm the reasons for the greater morbidity relative to females.
According to Dr. Vavalli, the main symptom indicating a dysfunctional patient is discomfort that can sometimes evolve into acute pain, which typically leads them to seek dental care. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the branch of gnathology during a dental visit, even if the patient has not indicated any symptoms. Each patient's questionnaire should include questions about their medical history and objective occlusal examination, which the physician should be familiar with even if they are not a specialist.
Dr. Vavalli emphasizes that a correct diagnosis requires a thorough examination. During the objective occlusal examination, the physician must evaluate the maximum mouth opening in millimeters, lateral deviations during opening, determine the Angle class (first, second, or third class), and evaluate the joint click by auscultating the right and left temporomandibular joints. They should also evaluate the joint sensitivity to pain and palpate the main muscles, such as the external and internal pterygoid muscles, the masseter, the temporalis, the oral floor muscles, the sternocleidomastoid, the nuchal muscles, and the deltoid.
It is clear that a complete examination is fundamental to identify the problem and request further diagnostic tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging, which can provide more information to the physician. Dr. Vavalli emphasizes that patients with acute pain must receive immediate pharmacological treatment. The recommended drugs are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) combined with muscle relaxants. Although this treatment can provide temporary relief, it is necessary to address the underlying causes of the disorder.
Dr. Vavalli explains that the causes of temporomandibular joint disorders are varied and sometimes unknown. Patients with these disorders may not have anomalies in occlusion, also known as normal occlusion. However, dental degradation, such as premature tooth loss, tooth migration, and resulting occlusal changes, can cause changes in the position of the condyles in the glenoid cavity, repositioning them towards innervated areas and thus determining painful events. Therefore, it is essential to address degradation and promptly restore normal occlusion conditions.
Stress is another cause of temporomandibular joint disorders. High levels of stress can lead to painful joint conditions. Dr. Vavalli recommends dynamic bite splints to address chronic pain conditions. These splints can reposition the mandible, allowing the condyles to not stress the painful area.
In some cases, dental malocclusions can result from incorrect posture due to spinal column or knee joint imperfections. Therefore, interdisciplinary collaboration is crucial to determine whether the pathology is ascending or descending, caused by parts of the body distant from the mouth; or descending, in which the mouth causes pathologies and readjustments in the lower part of the body.
In conclusion, Dr. Vavalli emphasizes the importance of accurate diagnosis and treatment for temporomandibular joint disorders. Early intervention and a multidisciplinary approach involving other healthcare professionals can lead to positive outcomes for patients. With adequate care and attention, patients can find relief from the pain and discomfort associated with temporomandibular joint disorders.
