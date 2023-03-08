R4Good is Celebrating Women's History Month with a Sweet VIP Mom Daughter Party

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

13 year old girl, 'BooksandLooks' working on sweet gig; Fashion Loves Freedom interviewed Victoria Hunter, Owner and Resident Design Your Line Fashion Lab

Love Fashion and Paris...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund Kids Design Tomorrow (mentorship) ; earn $5000 for Paris Fashion Week www.SweetFashionWeek.com