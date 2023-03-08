R4Good is Celebrating Women's History Month with a Sweet VIP Mom Daughter Party
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies hire talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by sponsoring GOOD parties.
This is Women's History Month, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Mom Daughter Party 'Celebrating Girls Who Love Fashion!'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Mom, have a daughter who loves fashion? Simply, RSVP to attend Love to Party for Good (celebration) and meet Victoria Hunter, Owner and Resident Designer at Design Your Line Fashion Lab (has taught fashion to over 3,500 students)!"
Party on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, Sunday, March 12th from 1pm to 2:30pm. Come on time or you'll miss all the fun.
(address revealed after RSVP is made)
Limited space available; must RSVP by 5pm on Friday, March 10th. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (include phone number, and member of our team will contact you).
About
Hunter Publishing Corporation, the owner of DYLFL, was founded in 2007 by Victoria Hunter, a specialist in fashion education. An award-winning fashion design student and instructor, Victoria has helped over 3,500 students learn about fashion design. She attributes her success to a fun energetic vibe, combined with a current, systematic teaching strategy. “Our courses use methods that not only streamline the overall process to fewer materials with higher impact but leave students with a lasting blueprint.” Hunter received a Bachelor of Arts Specializing in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and is a published author on the subject of fashion design and generating creativity. www.dylfl.com
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
