Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, March 6, 2023, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:49 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later by Sixth District officers. A handgun was recovered.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, 23-year-old Ryan Parker, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).