8th Annual Nordic Business Exchange USA 2023
SMART Community Exchange
Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security Partnerships with enterprises, organizations, & governments across the United States, and NORDIC Region.
I invite you to join the 8th Annual NORDIC Business Exchange themed “Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security Partnerships” Keynote Ambassador Jarmo Sareva, Consul General of Finland in New York.”ATLANTA, USA +1, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Experts Meet to Discuss Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security Partnerships
— Minna LeVine, Chair of Nordic Business Council USA
The bilateral Nordic Chambers of Commerce, Nordic Business Exchange, and SMART Community Exchange will host the 8th Annual Nordic Business Exchange (smartcommunityexchange.com) in Sandy Springs, Georgia, March 21-22, 2023.
The Transatlantic Trade and Technology Council ("TTC") arrangement between the United States and The European Commission, enables the private sector to engage in a broad array of Business-to-Business activities within the United States and Europe.
The 8th Annual NORDIC Business Exchange ("NBE") USA will deliver International Experts in Transatlantic Trade, Investment, Security, and Research. The NBE brings together leaders from industry and governments to discuss opportunities from both private sector and public perspectives, partner projects, and access to funding and local business ecosystems within the United States, and NORDIC Region.
The Forum is organized by the NORDIC Business Council ("NBC") USA in partnership with SMART Community Exchange ("SCE") international partner network.
Participants include Enterprises, state and federal government agencies, trade organizations, and non-profits from 20 states and 5 countries. Speakers from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), State of Georgia Officials, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Trade Association, Tech Nordic Advocates, SMART Community Solution Providers, Investors, and multiple US experts on Cyber Security and Resilience will participate in the event.
The Nordic Business Exchange USA hosts trade missions to and from the U.S., Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Europe, to expand bilateral trade, investment, culture, and education. The next Nordic Business Exchange will be hosted in Europe beginning with Finland in June 2023. Delegates from USA and Europe are invited to participate. If you want to invite an event or delegation to your region, please contact ttorrano@marketvision.org.
About Nordic Business Council USA
Nordic Business Council USA is a specially formed Executive Council that drives USA-Nordic cooperation, shares perspectives from stakeholders, and helps power enterprises, organizations, institutions, and governments with valuable insight. For more information about future summits, trade missions or training programs, contact: Tana Torrano at ttorrano@marketvision.org.
