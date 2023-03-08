Italian American One Voice Coalition Selects Sandra Giordano for 2023 “Festa Della Donna” Award

NORTVALE, NJ, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias educational organization, has selected Sandra Giordano for its “Festa Della Donna” Award for 2023.

In the United States, the month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month. And, March 8 of each year is celebrated as International Day of Women in many countries. In Italy it is known as Festa Della Donna, an important day when women are celebrated and recognized. IAOVC has selected Sandra Giordano to be honored on this year’s Festa Della Donna to recognize her outstanding contributions to defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture.

Giordano, originally from Newark, NJ, a licensed state-certified residential appraiser, was a resident of Springfield, NJ where she was actively involved in local activities. A former employee of the St. Barnabas Health System and the Town of Westfield, she was also a member of the Westfield Chapter of UNICO National, the nationwide Italian American service organization and served as Vice President of the Chapter. She was actively involved in organizing the first Columbus Day ceremony in Westfield and created the sashes for Westfield Columbus Day Grand Marshalls each year. To promote her passion for her heritage, she organized an Italian Heritage and Culture event at the Westfield Community Center which attracted many attendees, resulting in 11 new members for the UNICO Chapter from that event.

In defense of Italian American heritage and civil rights, Giordano marched in protest to the removal of Columbus Day in Scotch Plains, NJ where the holiday was subsequently preserved in that town. And, she has enjoyed marching in the New York City Columbus Day Parade.

Giordano recently moved to Long Branch, NJ where she continues her advocacy defending her heritage and Columbus. She is now a member of the Point Pleasant Chapter of UNICO.

When notified about her selection for the 2023 IAOVC Festa Della Donna Award, Giordano commented, “Thank you so much for this award. Words can not express how much this means to me.”

Giordano is an example of the mission of IAOVC. “We appreciate Sandy’s dedication to celebrating and defending our shared heritage and culture, especially the importance of Columbus as an iconic symbol to all Italian Americans,” stated Andre’ DiMino, President of IAOVC. “We are pleased to honor her with our 2023 Festa Della Donna Award.”

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.

Membership in IAOVC is open to individuals, as well as all Italian American organizations, to join together as a coalition, defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.

About

The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition’s stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. ONE VOICE’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

