SapienSecure Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
The Medical Software and Data Discovery Platform is Among Top Applicants Selected for Newchip’s Online AcceleratorVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SapienSecure, a healthcare intelligence and data discovery platform for healthcare institutions to collect, catalog and visualize medical datasets across hundreds of hospital database systems, is thrilled to announce acceptance into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program.
Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17 and a half times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
“We are thrilled to announce our acceptance into the Newchip Accelerator,” says Scott Holmes, CEO of SapienSecure. “We also look forward to having the opportunity to connect with investors throughout the globe interested in our industry and to learn from business experts with strong track-records of success.”
Founded in 2019, SapienSecure develops healthcare intelligence enterprise software for managing population data across the entire hospital data ecosystem, including EMRs such as Epic and Cerner, LIS/LIMS, 3rd Party Billing, PACS systems, and many others to provide secure, real-time visualization and de-identified data extraction for critical research and human care.
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Medical software platform companies like SapienSecure can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for SapienSecure and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
About SapienSecure
A healthcare intelligence & data discovery platform, SapienSecure® empowers your data by unlocking population data siloed in disparate databases; unifying and visualizing for the benefit of research and human care. SapienSecure enables healthcare institutions to function at a higher level of speed, accuracy, and security. Using Natural Language Processing + AI Understanding our proprietary technology supports even the most challenging imaging and unstructured data, while automating the collection, curation, and categorization of medical datasets for intelligent research and discovery; unlocking value without the need of replacing existing software or systems. To learn more, visit www.sapiensecure.io
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://newchip.com.
