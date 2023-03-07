FlyFin Introduces Comprehensive One-Stop Shop of Free Tax Tools for Freelancers
FlyFin New One-Stop Shop of Free Tax Tools for Freelancers Helps Self-Employed Individuals Maximize Tax Savings and File with Ease
We're excited to offer an expanded suite of free tools that help solo entrepreneurs, freelancers, creators and gig workers maximize their tax savings and file their taxes easily.”SAN JOSE, CA, U.S., March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's leading AI tax preparation and filing service, introduced a comprehensive one-stop-shop of free tax tools for freelancers. FlyFin's newly expanded resource center equips freelancers and self-employed individuals with handy tools that will help them solve a broad range of tax-related problems, from calculating their taxes to finding deductions, filing taxes and understanding tax forms. FlyFin’s one-stop shop of free tools includes a suite of 1099 tax calculator tools, itemized deduction calculators and tax form guides, among other handy tax filing tools. With the tax season approaching, FlyFin aims to simplify the tax preparation process for freelancers and self-employed individuals.
"We understand that filing taxes can be an overwhelming, stressful experience for everyone, but especially for those new to freelancing or starting their own business," said Jaideep Singh, co-founder and CEO of FlyFin. "That's why we're excited to offer an expanded suite of free tools that help solo entrepreneurs, freelancers, creators and gig workers maximize their tax savings and file their taxes easily."
The free tax tools available in FlyFin’s one-stop-shop include:
1099 Tax Calculator: A free tax tool that helps freelancers calculate their 1099 taxes based on their income and deductions.
Itemized Deduction Calculators: These free tools help filers determine whether they should take the standard deduction or itemize their deductions for the most significant tax savings. The tax calculators cover home improvement tax deductions and home office deductions.
Tax Form Guides: Free tax guides that explain how to fill out different tax forms, including the 1040 form, Schedule C, and Schedule SE.
Independent Contractor taxes: A free guide that helps freelancers navigate the legal requirements of working as independent contractors.
Tax Bracket Calculator: A free tool that helps filers determine which tax bracket they fall into and how much they owe in taxes.
FlyFin's comprehensive one-stop-shop of free tax tools is part of its commitment to providing its users with a straightforward, hassle-free experience when managing their finances. In addition to the tax tools, FlyFin's AI-powered tax app and 24/7 expert CPA advice offered in the app have attracted the largest freelancer community for taxes and finances on Instagram, with approximately 110,000 members.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use and affordable tax filing solution. FlyFin helps individuals maximize self-employment tax deductions and income tax refunds. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
