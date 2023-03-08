CRB Monitor Announces Additions to its Executive Team
New hires bring decades of experience building and managing data-driven companies with best-in-class data operations, compelling content and market analysisNASHVILLE, TN, US, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRB Monitor, the cannabis corporate intelligence platform focused on helping financial institutions manage legal, regulatory, compliance, and credit risk, has added two senior executives to its ranks to assist the company’s growth into new products and markets.
Jill Seaks has joined as Head of Data, leading the development of the company's data services. Jill is based in Charlottesville, VA and is joining the team following a 20+ year career at SNL Financial and S&P Global.
Throughout her tenure, Jill’s focus has been on the data, processes, and systems needed to deliver exceptional data and insights to clients. Her experience includes expansions into new industries and geographies, designing and building a data-driven workflow system, leading technology initiatives in data automation best practices and tools, and integrating data and processes from mergers and acquisitions.
Brett Goetschius has joined as Editorial Director, leading the company’s expansion into media content and events. Brett has covered the development of the U.S. public and private capital markets for more than 20 years as an award-winning journalist, editor, publisher and entrepreneur.
Prior to joining CRB Monitor, Brett was the founder and publisher at MarketNexus Media, an angel-funded digital news and events producer focused on the growth of the public venture capital market. Before MarketNexus Brett served as the founding editor and publisher at DealFlow Media, which produced market data, research and industry events on private venture and public micro-cap company finance, until its acquisition by TheStreet.com (TST) in 2012. He is based in Petaluma, CA.
“I’m excited to have Jill and Brett join the team,” said Steven Kemmerling, CEO of CRB Monitor. “They bring decades of experience building and managing data-driven companies like ours, and are proven leaders that have come highly recommended by industry insiders. I look forward to their contributions to ensuring CRB Monitor’s best-in-class data operations and creating complimentary content and market analysis of cannabis-related businesses.”
The executive team additions coincide with several recent hires into the company’s sales and customer service team, bringing to eight the total staff commitment to customer service and engagement.
Founded in 2014, CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions to manage risk and monetize opportunity in the emerging cannabis industry with a best-in-class corporate intelligence platform that clearly and consistently defines, and sorts CRBs into the relevant risk-based categories and typologies that are relied upon by regulated financial institutions and regulators. CRB Monitor improves operational efficiency, allowing analysts to spend more of their valuable time analyzing high-value risk data, and less of it performing arduous tasks.
Steve Kemmerling, CEO
CRB Monitor
+1 844-672-3282
email us here