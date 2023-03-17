Georgetown University’s Executive Master’s in Clinical Quality, Safety, and Leadership receive CAHME Accreditation

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Georgetown University’s EM-CQSL for a three year term.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Georgetown University’s, Executive Master’s in Clinical Quality, Safety, and Leadership (EM-CQSL) for a three-year term.

“The goal of our program is to create future leaders in the quality and safety field to improve healthcare for patients, families, and providers,” says Carole Hemmelgarn, director of the EM-CQSL, a part of the Biomedical Graduate Education program at Georgetown University Medical Center. “This accreditation is representative of the outstanding faculty at Georgetown University, and their excellence in teaching current and real-world curriculum that prepares graduates to be sought-after leaders in their field.

The EM-CQSL, developed by Georgetown University Medical Center in collaboration with MedStar Health, is an online program representing the real-world environment that healthcare providers and patients encounter every day. The program immerses learners in advanced theory and concepts of healthcare quality, safety science, and organizational leadership, using a unique interprofessional learning format.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process measured by experts in the field,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. The 139 CAHME Accredited programs, and those that are in candidacy, the certified programs in population health management and in healthcare quality and safety are leading the field in setting the standards to advance the quality of healthcare management education.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Georgetown University Medical Center

As a top academic health and science center, Georgetown University Medical Center provides, in a synergistic fashion, excellence in education — training physicians, nurses, health administrators and other health professionals, as well as biomedical scientists — and cutting-edge interdisciplinary research collaboration, enhancing our basic science and translational biomedical research capacity in order to improve human health. Patient care, clinical research and education is conducted with our academic health system partner, MedStar Health. GUMC’s mission is carried out with a strong emphasis on social justice and a dedication to the Catholic, Jesuit principle of cura personalis -- or “care of the whole person.” GUMC comprises the School of Medicine, the School of Nursing, School of Health, Biomedical Graduate Education, and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Designated by the Carnegie Foundation as a doctoral university with "very high research activity,” Georgetown is home to a Clinical and Translational Science Award from the National Institutes of Health, and a Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute. Connect with GUMC on Facebook (Facebook.com/GUMCUpdate) and on Twitter (@gumedcenter).

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region’s largest home health agency, we’re committed to providing high-quality health care that’s also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It’s how we treat people.

Learn more at MedStarHealth.org.