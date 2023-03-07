Pacific Air Cargo is the Presenting Sponsor of St. Jude Hospital Radiothon for the 3rd Year
As part of PAC Gives Back Philanthropic Activities
It gives our Pacific Air Cargo Team Members great pride to support worthy causes through PAC Gives Back. The work of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is one that particularly touches our hearts.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has for the third consecutive year stepped up to assist in the fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as the presenting sponsor of a Salem Radio Radiothon. Part of the company’s efforts to give back to the communities it serves on behalf of all PAC’s team members, through its PAC Gives Back philanthropy. The 2-day fundraiser, March 9 and 10, on 2 local radio stations owned by Salem Media Group, Country & Decades, is positioned to raise about $50,000 in Hawaii.
— Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, opened by Danny Thomas in 1962, now has the world’s best survival rates on the toughest cases of childhood cancer. Since its beginning when the survival rate for children with cancer was about 20%, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has helped to improve that number to 80% today.
St. Jude treats children from all 50 U.S. states and countries around the world. Beyond treating the most difficult cases, St. Jude conducts more clinical trials than any other children’s hospital and turns laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients every day. By freely sharing their knowledge base and discoveries, doctors and scientists worldwide can use the information to save thousands more children.
“It gives me, and all of our Pacific Air Cargo Team Members, great pride to support worthy causes throughout Hawaii through the caring and charitable activities of PAC Gives Back,” stated Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO. “The work of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is one that particularly touches all our hearts.”
Families whose child is receiving care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or its affiliates never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food — enabling them to focus on helping their child to survive. This and other fundraising efforts help them to be able to do so. St. Jude’s vision for the future is to expand its ability to admit 20% more children, focus on other diseases like sickle cell anemia and other blood disorders and to unlock the mysteries of cancer.
“Pacific Air Cargo is delighted to again support this very worthy cause, raising vital funds to support keiki and their Ohana right here in Hawaii,” said Paul Skellon, Pacific Air Cargo Director of Marketing.
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly service to Pago Pago (American Samoa), bi-weekly service to Guam, and road feeder service to many gateway locations across the US mainland. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review. www.pacificaircargo.com
Paul Skellon
Pacific Air Cargo
+18083211600
