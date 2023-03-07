We Level Up Treatment Centers Awarded CARF Accreditation for High-Quality AUD & SUD Rehab Programs
The We Level Up New Jersey treatment center is proud to announce it has been awarded CARF accreditation as a high-quality patient care rehab facility
The CARF certification shows how we’re dedicated to providing more patients with sound evidence-based, highly effective treatment options.”LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing a CARF Three-Year Accreditation. Prestigious CARF Accreditation Awarded to We Level Up NJ.
— Ryan Zofay
The rehabilitation programs at We Level Up’s New Jersey treatment facility have received distinguished CARF accreditation. After thoroughly examining proper credentials and treatment modalities, the We Level Up NJ rehab center qualifies as a CARF Certified treatment center.
The We Level Up treatment center network is proud to have been awarded multiple rehab accreditations. The newest CARF accreditation adds to prior rehab accreditation, including the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval award. We Level Up is pleased to announce that its New Jersey addiction facility has received its first CARF certification.
Among the highest level of certification a treatment center can receive is the CARF accreditation decision. It reflects We Level Up treatment center’s significant commitment to providing high-quality care and the staff and facilities’ adherence to achieving CARF accreditation.
What is a CARF Certification?
Only premier treatment facilities offering the highest caliber of care are eligible for the prestigious CARF Accreditation certification. The We Level Up NJ treatment center underwent a thorough review to receive CARF treatment center accreditation. During an on-site review, our staff demonstrated to a CARF certification team of surveyors our dedication to providing top-notch medical treatment and services.
CARF certification is seen as a mark of excellence and can assist in distinguishing accredited programs from those not. By guaranteeing that the program they select complies with high standards of care, it can also help patients and their families.
Through a consultative accreditation process and ongoing improvement services focused on improving the lives of the people served, the independent, nonprofit accrediting body CARF seeks to promote service quality, value, and best results.
The We Level Up team is Proud to Meet CARF Accreditation ASAM Level Of High-Quality Care Standards.
The We Level Up treatment program must show that it complies with certain requirements to receive CARF Accreditation at this level. These requirements relate to the quality and effectiveness of services, staff qualifications and training, patient and family participation in treatment planning, evidence-based practices, data to measure outcomes, and dedication to ongoing quality improvement.
Achieving the highest level of accreditation at the ASAM Level of Care 3.7 or higher demonstrates that a program has met the highest standards of care and treatment for patients with substance use disorders. CARF accreditation is recognized as a symbol of quality in substance abuse treatment.
About the We Level Up national treatment centers network.
We Level Up treatment centers tailor our program to each individual. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, connect with one of our advisors.
The We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale depression center
4. We Level Up Tamarac depression center
5. We Level Up Boca rehab center admissions office
6. We Level Up California substance abuse
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post-inpatient treatment and family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even after they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center
8. We Level Up Texas rehab center
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery and intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up NJ Addiction Treatment Center Tour | Detox Treatment, Addiction Rehab & Dual Diagnosis