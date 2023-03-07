Xeni Integrates BitPay to Power Crypto Payments on its Web 3.0 B2B Travel Selling Platform
Xeni subscribers can now accept payment for travel in crypto on their Xeni-powered sitesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xeni, a blockchain-based B2B travel selling platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with BitPay to empower its users to easily accept crypto payments for commercial flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities worldwide. As part of Xeni’s no-code subscription service, travel re-sellers such as travel discount membership clubs, social media influencers, and travel agents can now accept crypto payments for travel with zero price volatility or risk – offering relief from chargebacks, fraud, and high credit-card transaction fees.
Xeni lets businesses monetize their audience through bookable travel content. Xeni subscribers can instantly launch their online travel selling business and start earning commissions. The Xeni platform includes a custom booking engine, a full suite of travel inventory at wholesale rates, and the ability to accept payments online. Xeni's blockchain based infrastructure allows for payment for travel in crypto, secure, transparent, encrypted records keeping, and instant commissions settlement.
“The travel category accounts for around 10% of global GDP, but until now, re-sellers of travel could not offer their clients the ability to pay for their trips in crypto. Consumers are looking for real world goods and services to spend their crypto on. Especially in international markets where credit and debit payment options are not widely available, travelers are demanding the ability to pay in crypto,” said Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni.
As part of the partnership, any traveler making a purchase on a Xeni-powered site will have the ability to choose, at checkout, whether to pay in crypto or traditional debit/credit. Travelers gain access to pay using 15 different cryptocurrencies, as BitPay currently supports: ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), XRP (in certain countries), 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC) and one Euro-backed stable coin EUROC. BitPay supports the most popular crypto wallets. Its app, browser extension, and card are compatible with wallets like Blockchain, Coinbase, Kraken, Metamask, BRD, and many more.
"Chargebacks have traditionally been a pain point, costing the airline industry billions of dollars a year," said Merrick Theobald, VP of Marketing at BitPay. "Our new partnership with Xeni is a step in the right direction that addresses this issue head on. When travelers pay in crypto, high transaction costs and chargebacks become a thing of the past. Xeni is helping lead this transformation with their cutting-edge travel selling platform and bringing the benefits of crypto and blockchain to the travel industry.”
About Xeni
Xeni’s white label platform is a B2B solution that powers subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their bespoke audiences. Subscribers can launch their own booking engine, complete with a full suite of bookable inventory at wholesale rates so the seller can earn commissions. Xeni’s infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger.
About BitPay
Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.
The BitPay Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.
