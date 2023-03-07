Clinical Pilates Exercises to Commence in EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Center for the Application and Research for Healthy Living will commence clinical pilates practices. To be offered in company with an expert physiotherapist, the group exercise sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 16:00 and 17:00.

In the sessions, various exercises based on clinical pilates will be practiced in order to prevent and protect people aged 40 and over from various diseases (calcification, osteoporosis, postural disorders, waist-neck pain, etc.). A limited number of participants will be accepted to the sessions. The applications will continue until 8 March 2023. More information can be obtained by contacting 0392 630 3909 or 0542 152 7066.