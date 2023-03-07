Submit Release
Land donors honored during reception in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than 5,900 acres of Iowa land in 22 counties with an estimated value of more than $21.1 million was permanently protected through donations for conservation.  

The donors associated with 25 donations of land or land value will be recognized during a ceremony on March 22, from 10:40 to 11:40 a.m., in the first-floor rotunda, at the State Capitol, in Des Moines. 

Landowners who are in attendance will be honored individually for their donation. For more information about individual donations, visit the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/landdonors.

