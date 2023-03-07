Health Centered Dentistry Publishes New Guide on Holistic Dentistry for Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry has published a new guide on holistic dentistry for children and how it can set kids up for success in their lives. Since dental problems can contribute to risks for cardiovascular disease and other serious health issues, holistic dentists address dental care with an eye to promoting whole-body health. The guide details the holistic approach to dentistry, including cavity treatments and preventative care.
Holistic dentistry offers healthier ways of addressing children’s primary dental health concerns, including:
• Gum health
• Cavity prevention
• Balanced bite
• Healthy jaw alignment and growth
Specifically, holistic dentists offer biocompatible cavity treatment methods, such as:
• Composite filling materials
• Gluten-free cleaning
• Vitamin D supplementation
• Fluoride treatments
Treatments within this sphere of dentistry include diet modifications, such as decreasing the intake of sugar and acidic foods and beverages. Holistic dentists also use ozone therapy to kill bacteria and thus reduce tooth decay. These dentists typically prefer to use digital x-rays, which use much lower radiation levels than traditional x-rays. To avoid health issues related to metal fillings and crowns, holistic dentists choose composite fillings and crowns made of natural substances like zirconia.
The condition of a child’s teeth can affect their oral, physical, and emotional health throughout their entire lives. Parents can protect their child’s long-term, whole-body health while giving them a confidence-boosting smile by taking them to a holistic dentist.
Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, Alaska, provides dental services for children’s whole-body health. After getting to know each child, their history, and their dental care habits, we create a dental wellness plan to help them achieve long-term oral health and a winning smile. We prepare children for a brighter future with the latest holistic methods and a personalized treatment plan.
Visit the Health Centered Dentistry website to learn more about our holistic methods and schedule an appointment for your child.
Rachael Middleton
Holistic dentistry offers healthier ways of addressing children’s primary dental health concerns, including:
• Gum health
• Cavity prevention
• Balanced bite
• Healthy jaw alignment and growth
Specifically, holistic dentists offer biocompatible cavity treatment methods, such as:
• Composite filling materials
• Gluten-free cleaning
• Vitamin D supplementation
• Fluoride treatments
Treatments within this sphere of dentistry include diet modifications, such as decreasing the intake of sugar and acidic foods and beverages. Holistic dentists also use ozone therapy to kill bacteria and thus reduce tooth decay. These dentists typically prefer to use digital x-rays, which use much lower radiation levels than traditional x-rays. To avoid health issues related to metal fillings and crowns, holistic dentists choose composite fillings and crowns made of natural substances like zirconia.
The condition of a child’s teeth can affect their oral, physical, and emotional health throughout their entire lives. Parents can protect their child’s long-term, whole-body health while giving them a confidence-boosting smile by taking them to a holistic dentist.
Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, Alaska, provides dental services for children’s whole-body health. After getting to know each child, their history, and their dental care habits, we create a dental wellness plan to help them achieve long-term oral health and a winning smile. We prepare children for a brighter future with the latest holistic methods and a personalized treatment plan.
Visit the Health Centered Dentistry website to learn more about our holistic methods and schedule an appointment for your child.
Rachael Middleton
Health Centered Dentistry
+1 907-276-4537
email us here