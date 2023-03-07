South Anchorage Dental Clinic Offers Top Six Expert Oral Hygiene Recommendations for People with Invisalign
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Clinic just released a guide featuring six expert-recommended tips for keeping Invisalign clean.
While Invisalign offers a more appealing way to straighten teeth than traditional braces, users still need to know the best ways to keep them clean. This guide explains why oral hygiene is so important and provides professional advice on handling the challenges of wearing Invisalign dental aligners.
Practicing good oral hygiene can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetic complications, dementia, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory infections, pregnancy complications, and more. Yet, when wearing Invisalign, patients may need more information on how to keep teeth and gums healthy.
People who wear traditional braces tend to be aware of them nearly always since those braces are uncomfortable and noticeable. However, Invisalign is clear and easy to wear, so users could easily forget they are wearing them. The best solution is to develop healthy oral hygiene habits and follow the routine every day.
The guide details necessary steps to take to promote oral health while wearing Invisalign, including:
• When to clean the aligners
• How to clean them with Invisalign products
• How to clean Invisalign with a toothbrush and toothpaste
• What to do if the aligners become cloudy
• The importance of continuing to floss and brush teeth
• Why patients need to remove Invisalign before eating
South Anchorage Dental Clinic offers Invisalign treatment and expert advice on taking care of oral hygiene when wearing them. Proactive care can help prevent tooth loss, gum disease, and other dental issues and promote overall health.
South Anchorage Dental Center teaches patients the best ways to care for their oral hygiene while wearing clear aligners to create a beautiful, healthy smile.
Check the SADC website to schedule an appointment or to learn more about oral health, Invisalign, and our complete list of dental services.
Broc Brimhall
While Invisalign offers a more appealing way to straighten teeth than traditional braces, users still need to know the best ways to keep them clean. This guide explains why oral hygiene is so important and provides professional advice on handling the challenges of wearing Invisalign dental aligners.
Practicing good oral hygiene can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetic complications, dementia, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory infections, pregnancy complications, and more. Yet, when wearing Invisalign, patients may need more information on how to keep teeth and gums healthy.
People who wear traditional braces tend to be aware of them nearly always since those braces are uncomfortable and noticeable. However, Invisalign is clear and easy to wear, so users could easily forget they are wearing them. The best solution is to develop healthy oral hygiene habits and follow the routine every day.
The guide details necessary steps to take to promote oral health while wearing Invisalign, including:
• When to clean the aligners
• How to clean them with Invisalign products
• How to clean Invisalign with a toothbrush and toothpaste
• What to do if the aligners become cloudy
• The importance of continuing to floss and brush teeth
• Why patients need to remove Invisalign before eating
South Anchorage Dental Clinic offers Invisalign treatment and expert advice on taking care of oral hygiene when wearing them. Proactive care can help prevent tooth loss, gum disease, and other dental issues and promote overall health.
South Anchorage Dental Center teaches patients the best ways to care for their oral hygiene while wearing clear aligners to create a beautiful, healthy smile.
Check the SADC website to schedule an appointment or to learn more about oral health, Invisalign, and our complete list of dental services.
Broc Brimhall
South Anchorage Dental Center
+1 907-248-7275
email us here