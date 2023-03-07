SOG Sponsors “Carry With Confidence” Knife Giveaway
Key AKTI supporter will award one prize packageCODY, WY, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOG Knives & Tools, a supporter of the American Knife and Tools Institute (AKTI) for more than 20 years, is hosting a knife giveaway in March, helping to reinforce AKTI’s mission of educating and informing the public about the value of carrying knives.
In 2023, AKTI is celebrating 25 years as the leading, cohesive voice of the knife industry and advocate for the knife community. Industry members like SOG will spearhead knife giveaways throughout the year to help amplify AKTI’s message. The nonprofit provides valuable information for knife owners to carry and use their knives and edged tools with confidence by providing accurate laws and other valuable information. It advocates to remove or clarify knife laws so individuals can use and enjoy the tool they choose for the task at hand.
The SOG giveaway is free to enter and will be held for two weeks – March 6-20. One winner will be chosen for a grand prize package that includes a folding knife, a multi-tool, and a fixed-blade knife. The prize package is valued at more than $500. To enter, click here.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have the leading brands in the knife industry step up and assist in promoting our mission,” said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and President of AKTI. “While we celebrate our 25th anniversary year, these giveaways are one way for us to stay engaged with the knife community that supports our advocacy and education work.”
Other giveaways are planned this year, as is the annual Free to Carry auction that features an outstanding mix of production and custom knives.
About AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is the effective non-profit advocacy organization for the knife industry and all knife owners. Its mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry, and use knives and edged tools. Formed in 1998, AKTI is dedicated to educating, promoting, and providing relevant and accurate information about knives and edged tools as essential tools in daily American life. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible, and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement. For more information, visit AKTI.org
Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook