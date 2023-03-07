Submit Release
Balfour Capital Group Announce Investment Summit At Hôtel du Théâtre in Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland on March 22

Defining risk meticulously, is the most essential component for long term success in the markets .”
— Steve Alain Lawrence
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the Balfour Capital Group Investment Summit to be held at Hôtel du Théâtre in Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland on March 22. The Investment Summit will be spearheaded by Steve Alain Lawrence, Senior Portfolio Manager and Johan Boos, Independent Advisor.

Steve Alain Lawrence manages the discretionary trading program and is Co-Manager of Alpha Centauri and the Orion Algorithmic. Balfour Capital group has over 250 million under management in algorithmic strategies spanning over 3000 assets Globally.

The attendees of the summit are current clients, Introducing Independent Financial Advisors, High Net Worth Individuals and Accredited Investors.

Topics will include the” rise of the machines “ and the impact of High Frequency Trading, the risk reward model and the psychology behind the technology as well as portfolio allocation, risk assessment on a global basis, the impact of algorithmic strategies and the need for global diversification.

Melissa clarke
Balfour Capital Group
+44 20 3833 1755
