ILE Homes Names Former Compass Bank Chairman & CEO and Banking and Financial Services Expert Manuel "Manolo" Sánchez Rodríguez to the Advisory Board of Directors

ILE Homes, a single family rental investment firm based in Dallas, is pleased to announce that Manolo Sánchez, former chairman and CEO of BBVA Compass, has joined its Advisory Board.

"We are honored to welcome Manolo Sánchez to our board of directors," said Gen Fukunaga, Advisory Board member of ILE Homes. "His deep knowledge of the financial services industry and proven track record of driving growth and innovation will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand and create value for our stakeholders."

"Manolo is another strong addition to our exceptional Advisory Board," said Mahesh Shetty, Founder & CEO of ILE Homes. "His extensive banking experience, financial services and technology expertise, and strong leadership qualities are a great complement to those of his peers on the Board. He will help guide us as we continue to deliver against our strategy, improve as a company, and look for ways to provide our customers the innovative tools and solutions they need to address the needs of both today's and tomorrow's renters and future homeowners."

Sánchez brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having led the acquisition of six banks. He oversaw a $40 billion increase in assets, positioning the bank as one of the top 20 commercial banks in the US. The bank ranked #1 on American Banker's reputation ranking under his leadership. Sánchez was instrumental in driving BBVA Compass' exponential growth by adopting a client centric business model, embracing digital servicing, transforming the bank's operational structure, and managing critical institutional and government relationships.

Mr. Sánchez currently serves as a trustee or member of the Board of Directors of a number of civic, cultural and educational institutions, including the Houston Symphony, KIPP Houston Public Schools, and the Center for Houston's Future.

"I am excited to join the board of ILE Homes and work alongside the highly experienced management team led by CEO Mahesh Shetty," said Sánchez. "ILE Homes' motto of Creating Wealth, Doing Good resonates with me, and I am eager to contribute my experience and expertise to support the company's mission."

ILE Homes, led by CEO Mahesh Shetty specializes in acquiring and managing properties in high-growth markets across the United States. The company plans to acquire 10,000 homes and is dedicated to Creating Wealth while Doing Good for its investors and the communities it serves.

Sánchez's appointment to the board of ILE Homes, reflects the company's commitment to broadening its leadership team and continuing to deliver exceptional results for its investors.

About ILE Homes:

ILE Homes is a single-family rental investment firm based in Dallas, Texas that is committed to providing quality affordable housing and making a meaningful impact in communities across the country. The ILE Homes entrepreneurial management team has over 200 years' aggregate experience and has completed $3 billion in transactions across 6,500 homes. Our credo of Creating Wealth and Doing Good, which takes a tenant-centric approach to business, sets ILE Homes apart from our competitors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005855/en/