Corcoran Icon Properties’ Belluomini | Westhoff Group Lists Iconic Bridge House in San Rafael

160 Oak View Drive, Los Ranchitos

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Belluomini | Westhoff Group from Corcoran Icon Properties’ Greenbrae office has just listed the stunning Bridge House in Los Ranchitos, designed by noted architect, the late Brent Dickens. The property, located at 160 Oak View Drive, is a masterpiece inspired by the aesthetics of Frank Lloyd Wright. Highlighted by many unique features that blend the beautiful natural surroundings with the great indoors, the show-stopping glass floor in the living room grants a view of the pond and seasonal stream approximately 40+/- feet below.

The open concept of the main level includes multiple skylights to enhance the design with abundant natural light, and the floor-to-ceiling windows offer bucolic views from every room. Expansive balconies and lush landscaping dramatically increase the living space for both entertaining and simple quiet at-home reveries.

The spacious lower level family room with wet bar augment the ambience, and a bonus office space with a built-in desk is located off the family room. The main level primary suite features a fireplace, sitting area, large bathroom, walk-in closet and walk-out shower. The double-sided fireplace in the living room and primary suite, along with the custom mantel in the living room, provides warmth and coziness. The home boasts owned solar, a three-car garage, a large workshop or wine cellar, plentiful storage space, and a second en suite bedroom on the lower level.

“This stunning home feels very secluded, set in the middle of an almost enchanted forest,” remarked Michael Belluomini. “Yet it’s only 30 minutes from San Francisco, depending on traffic, of course, and near the ferry terminal. The best of all worlds.”

This architectural marvel offers functionality, luxury and the quintessential Marin lifestyle. A part of the elegant and private Los Ranchitos gated enclave, the Bridge House sits elegantly on a ½-acre lot, includes three bedrooms and 3.5 baths and just over 3500 square feet. Listed by Michael Belluomini and Michele Westhoff, the property is offered at $2,899,000. Belluomini may be reached at 415.589.0175 or Michael@livesonomamarin.com; Westhoff at 310.927.8652 or Michele@livesonomamarin.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 900-plus professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.