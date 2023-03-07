SNAX-SATIONAL BRANDS LATEST DEBUT “CEREAL POP” CONTINUES TO INNOVATE WITH LATEST EXCITING FLAVOR COCOA PEBBLES®

THE SNACK INDUSTRY LEADER’S LATEST BRAND EXPANSION OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES AT PUBLIX RETAIL STORES AND ONLINE WWW.COOKIEPOPCANDYPOP.COM FOR NATIONAL CEREAL DAY

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand Cookie Pop and Candy Pop officially launch CEREAL POP MADE WITH COCOA PEBBLES® into PUBLIX grocery retailers, along with CEREAL POP MADE WITH FRUITY PEBBLES® , Florida’s premiere grocery store chain, available now. Additional retail chains are scheduled to onboard the dynamic duo this spring.

Just in time for national Cereal Day March 7th, Cereal Pop COCOA PEBBLES®, its second flavor edition to roll out, is now available in Publix stores in a 5.25oz limited edition release, retailing at $4.79 to $4.89.

Cereal Pop teamed up with Black Tap, known for their signature over-the-top crazy shakes, for “National Cereal Day” to introduce two specialty shakes featuring new flavor Cereal Pop COCOA PEBBLES® made with real Cocoa Pebbles Cereal and the recently launched Cereal Pop FRUITY PEBBLES® made with real Fruity Pebbles Cereal.

“We decided to partner with Black Tap on this initiative in celebration of the launch of Cereal Pop Cocoa Pebbles for National Cereal Day, also launching officially this week in Publix, for our latest and exciting brand expansion” - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer of SNAX-Sational Brands Group. -

ABOUT CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brand has introduced its newest portfolio expansion with the addition of Cereal Pop. With its February 2023 debut, it will join sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop as America’s #1 popcorn treat, featuring flavors Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. Parent company POST® Brands are the leader in the breakfast cereal industry as a sweet & fruity pioneer, combining delicious signature dessert flavors on cereal, and now, offering this proprietary treat on popcorn - low-sodium, non-GMO corn - at only 150 calories per serving. Cereal Pop is now available in grocery leader PUBLIX, Walmart stores nationwide in 5.25oz varieties and Sam’s Club nationwide in a 20oz edition. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CerealPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

ABOUT COOKIE POP, CANDY POP and CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, and Cereal Pop are composed of the most popular Cookie, Candy, and Cereal varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M’s®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. The newest line extension to the brand is CEREAL POP made with COCOA PEBBLES® and FRUITY PEBBLES®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

