Successful Woman Entrepreneur Kicks Off Women’s History Month By Sharing Her Own Powerful Story of Pushing Boundaries
Winns Media celebrates Women’s History Month with the secrets to living the most accomplished life – a must-read book for all women in 2023.KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jess Winns shares her powerful story as a mother and women entrepreneur, beating the odds to achieve success in Beneath The Skin ($19.99, paperback, 979-8-218-11279-0).
As with most women honored during Women’s History Month, Winns knows what it means to persevere. By most standards, a mother of three children, should not have succeeded as an entrepreneur at the same time as building a family. However, that is exactly what Winns did and today she is introducing her first book, outlining exactly how she succeeded as a way to help all women follow her lead.
With her book release timed appropriately for Women’s History Month, Winns tells her story as a way of empowering women readers to know it’s possible to uncover insecurities and limiting beliefs to overcome life's challenges and achieve the ultimate in personal development. She addresses the reality that oftentimes, women hide from others as a result of personal insecurities, self-esteem and societal expectations. Winn believes that after one identifies the crippling issues holding them back, personal growth can occur. Through her own daily dedication to personal growth, with a goal of becoming the best version of herself, Winns is a great role model for all women.
Jess Winns is the mother of three daughters, ages 4, 9 and 17 years old. She was born and raised in the inner-city of Chicago. At the age of 19, Winns faced her hardest challenge yet, becoming pregnant while attending DePaul University. After giving birth, she graduated during the 2008 recession. Rather than focusing on securing a 9-5 job like her peers, Winns launched a non-profit organization, Empowering Youth Through Travel, taking at-risk youth from her old high school to Costa Rica. After giving birth to her second daughter in 2013, she was adamant about focusing on her family's health. Her passion for wellness became a holistic endeavor that led to the launch of her well-known skin care company, www.AriRoseBodyCare.com. That same conscious lifestyle influenced her parenting, her business and led to her public recognition as a thought leader in the field. As Winns refined her talents and skills, she became a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner, Functional Nutrition Counselor and a Transformational Leadership Coach.
