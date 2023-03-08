FMLS and East Alabama Board of REALTORS® Launch Partnership to Expand Member Benefits Across Alabama and Georgia
Through an exclusive deal, FMLS will provide new technology, additional listing exposure, and increased service to Agents and Brokers in the East Alabama area.
We know real estate is rapidly changing, and this new partnership leverages the buying power that FMLS brings to the table to benefit our members.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Alabama Board of REALTORS® (EABOR) and First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) announced a new partnership agreement today that benefits real estate professionals, and homebuyers and sellers throughout Alabama and the Southeastern United States.
— Chris Lammons, CEO & Executive Officer
Under the exclusive partnership, FMLS will provide members of the East Alabama Board of REALTORS® with immediate access to the entire FMLS technology platform, widely considered to be amongst the best in the business. Members will also gain access to an expansive listing syndication network, as well as FMLS' CE-accredited Training Institute and Customer Support. As the fourth largest MLS in the U.S., FMLS will provide EABOR members with enhanced services to brokers, agents, and consumers across state lines.
“We know real estate is rapidly changing, and this new partnership leverages the buying power that FMLS brings to the table to benefit our members,” according to Chris Lammons, EABOR’s CEO & Association Executive.
EABOR’s 2023 President, Cameron Kash, added “We’ll be able to pass on to our members an updated technology suite with the cost savings that would be hard to duplicate. And, the additional listing exposure for our clients will be hard to beat. It’s truly a win-win situation, with member upside being our number one priority.”
“We value these partnerships, and never take them for granted,” according to Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS. “To be successful, we want to expand the reach of real estate transactions within the region, and the East Alabama Board of REALTORS® is an ideal partner. They’re smart, know their local market, and it makes economic and financial sense to begin this partnership.”
"This partnership really benefits our members," continued Mr. Kash. "We're helping to leverage the technology suite and expanded buying power of one of the best MLS’ in the country, and providing it to our members at no additional charge. FMLS does a great job of selecting, managing, and delivering a vast array of technology to their members.”
“It's an ideal match that brings immediate resources to our members," Mr. Lammons concludes.
Property listings and rentals will be shared across the expansive network of both organizations. This has the potential to dramatically increase sales velocity and listing exposure throughout Alabama and Georgia.
Leveraging the rapid advancements in the MLS technology industry can help provide expanded tools and services to all members.
Together, this partnership benefits over 70,000 combined members and partners. The new agreement is effective today with many new products and services are being rolled out shortly.
About FMLS:
First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by a group of Brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the 4th largest MLS' in North America, serving nearly 70,000 real estate Agents, Brokers, and Partners in Georgia and the Southeastern United States. For additional information or to start a discussion about how we can partner with you, please contact us at join@fmls.com
About the East Alabama Board of REALTORS®:
Located along the Chattahoochee River in Phenix City, Alabama, EABOR services Lee, Russell, and parts of Chambers, Barbour, and Macon Counties. The area is convenient to Fort Benning, Auburn University, Columbus, Georgia, and many other communities. It is a great area with a relatively low cost of living. If you are thinking of buying or selling in eastern Alabama, you can find a REALTOR® here.
