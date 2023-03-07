Software Developer EqualLevel Helps Minority, Woman-Owned Business Increase Public Sector Purchases
EqualLevel is utilizing its Tier 1 Diversity Marketplace software to help MBWE GBEX, LLC, improve their visibility in public sector marketplaces.
EqualLevel’s system helps us to be perceived as a company that can handle transactions for major suppliers and large organizations. This in turn is attracting more customers beyond the IUC-PG.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockville, Maryland-based software developer EqualLevel is utilizing its Tier 1 Diversity Marketplace product to help underrepresented businesses improve their visibility in public sector marketplaces. This in turn assists public sector organizations with meeting supplier diversity requirements. One such Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) EqualLevel works with is office supply distributor GBEX, who is utilizing EqualLevel’s software to facilitate purchasing for members of a large Ohio purchasing consortium.
— Chris Ellington, GBEX President/CEO
GBEX, LLC
GBEX, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based MWBE, is an office supply distributor of janitorial/sanitation supplies, office supplies, break room supplies, technology products, promotional products, and office furniture. Among GBEX’s customers are members of the IUC-PG, an 89-member Ohio purchasing consortium made up of 14 universities, 15 community colleges, 8 technical colleges and 52 private educational institutions.
GBEX’s involvement with the IUC-PG began via an invitation from ODP Business Solutions (formerly Office Depot) to join their contract with the IUC-PG. As an MWBE, GBEX’s participation in the contract helps IUC-PG members satisfy supplier diversity requirements.
GBEX utilizes EqualLevel’s Tier 1 Diversity Marketplace software to enable its ecommerce system, as well as each of its suppliers’ platforms, to seamlessly communicate with all of the individual IUC-PG members’ ERPs. Since implementation of the Tier 1 Diversity Marketplace, GBEX has added other large institutions to its customer base. “EqualLevel’s system helps us to be perceived as a company that can handle transactions for major suppliers and large organizations. This in turn is attracting more customers beyond the IUC-PG,” said Chris Ellington, GBEX President/CEO.
Ellington reports she is pleased with the adaptability of EqualLevel’s platform. “Every day we get new customers with unique requirements. Never once have we come to EqualLevel with a special request that they have not been able to fulfill. The versatility of their system allows us to consistently meet the needs of our customers.”
Sungwhan Oh, Vice President of Technical Operations & Support for EqualLevel, and his team, have worked closely with GBEX on their many integrations. "We are proud of our work helping underrepresented businesses like GBEX compete for public sector dollars,” said Oh. “Our Tier 1 Diversity Marketplace software meets not only the needs of GBEX, but also the supplier diversity requirements of the public institutions they work with. It’s a win-win for all.”
____
EqualLevel, a leader in cloud-based procure-to-pay management, helps public sector organizations achieve financial success by optimizing spending and reducing costs, all while ensuring legal and contract compliance. EqualLevel's platform includes an AI-powered savings and compliance advisor, invoice automation, real-time search, supplemental funds management, and a cooperative supplier network. Via real-time cognitive technologies, EqualLevel's customers have the potential to see a full return on investment within the first six months of go-live. Learn more at www.EqualLevel.com.
Orville Bailey
EqualLevel Inc.
+1 (301) 560-1492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
GBEX Supplier Spotlight