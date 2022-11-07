Presenters Discuss "Strategies to Manage Change as Procurement Moves to Automation" at the GASBO 57th Annual Conference
Representatives from Dougherty County School System and EqualLevel present "Strategies to Manage Change as Procurement Moves to Automation."ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, representatives from Dougherty County School System, and eProcurement partner EqualLevel, will present at the GASBO 57th Annual Conference in Augusta, Georgia. The presentation, titled "Strategies to Manage Change as Procurement Moves to Automation," will discuss how the school system’s partnership with EqualLevel has transformed the district’s procurement process as well as how to manage change when implementing a new procurement system. Dougherty’s Director of Logistical Services’s Sharonda Thompson, and EqualLevel’s April Marzzacco, Strategic Sales Consultant, will present.
About the Presentation
Dougherty County School System’s Logistical Services Department, with the help of EqualLevel, has launched a series of improvement projects with the goal of making their procurement process more efficient and effective. During the presentation, Thompson will discuss the impetus for the projects as well as their goals. She will provide examples of initiatives that have been implemented or are underway, including Dougherty’s utilization of EqualLevel’s eProcurement marketplace to automate and significantly reduce manual entry for the district’s requisitions, POs and invoices. As Director of Logistical Services for the district, Thompson “establishes rules and procedures to provide procurement methods that ensure openness, fairness, and integrity.”
Marzzacco will discuss strategies for managing change when implementing a new eProcurement system. She has over 20 years of eCommerce and procurement experience. As Strategic Sales Consultant for EqualLevel, Marzzacco is responsible for consulting with potential clients to assess pain points and demonstrate available solutions. She delivers sales presentations and product demonstrations, as well as conducts training sessions for existing clients. She also assists in the implementation process by communicating customer requirements to the EqualLevel onboarding team, and works with the Product Management team to communicate customer-desired software improvements.
GASBO
The Georgia Association of School Business Officials (GASBO), comprises approximately 400 school business officials from districts throughout Georgia. GASBO develops, supports and promotes the public procurement profession through research and educational programs, professional support, technical services, and advocacy initiatives that benefit members and other stakeholders. According to their website, “For more than 50 years the Georgia Association of School Business Officials has provided programs and services to promote the highest standards of school business in support of the improvement of the quality of programs and the delivery of educational services to children in Georgia Schools.”
GASBO’s 57th Annual Conference will be held November 8-11, 2022 at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center. Industry events such as these are critical for promoting information sharing among procurement professionals across the state.
Dougherty County School System
Located in Southwest Georgia in Albany, the Dougherty County School System is the largest school system in the second congressional district. The district serves a student population of almost 13,000 in grades K-12, spread among 16 campuses. According to their website, “The primary functions of the Logistical Services Department are: 1) To acquire goods and services meeting quality standards at the lowest cost, 2) to safeguard District property through effective warehousing practices, and 3) to ensure a safe and speedy passage of goods to the end user.”
EqualLevel was founded with the goal of creating a straightforward procurement solution that helps public sector organizations streamline operations and optimize spending. EqualLevel combines the best eProcurement marketplace and eInvoicing capabilities into a single solution that is easier-to-use, faster to configure and deploy, and more cost-effective than any other procurement platform available today. With deep domain knowledge in eProcurement, a best-in-class cloud platform, a fast-growing community of customers, and industry-first innovations like ELSA (an AI-powered savings advisor), EqualLevel is leading the way in helping the public sector spend smartly and save more. For more information about Equallevel, visit https://equallevel.com.
