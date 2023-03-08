Delivery of 22 Ambulances for Ukraine begins Wednesday with convoy from Harrisonburg to Baltimore

A convoy of ambulances led by Brock Bierman in Ukraine last year. Ukraine soldiers with donated ambulance and medical supplies last year. Ambulances delivered to Ukraine by Ukraine Friends last year.

Each ambulance could save up to 200 lives or more each month, but has a life expectancy of 30-60 days due to Russian targeting and theft

These ambulances are vital for use in Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty, liberty and democracy.” — Brock D. Bierman

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanitarian volunteers are preparing to deliver 22 ambulances to Ukraine, driving a police-led convoy from Harrisonburg to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday, March 8.

The Volunteer Ambulance Corps program was supported by Ukraine Friends, previously headed by Brock Bierman of Lyndhurst, Va.

At 3 a.m. on March 8, Mr. Bierman and 30 volunteer drivers will get behind the steering wheel of each of the 22 ambulances and begin the drive from Harrisonburg, Va. to Baltimore for freighter shipment of the vehicles to Ukraine. The vehicles were procured from Route 11 Auto in Harrisonburg, VA., where Mr. Bierman worked with the owner, Brandon Peavy, to rehabilitate the retired vehicles. The convoy is expected to reach its Baltimore destination the same day between 6:30 a.m. The Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Frederick County, Clarke County, Loudoun County and Jefferson County, WV. Sheriff's Departments will escort the convoy along portions of the delivery route.

Mr. Bierman said he has been told by authorities that an ambulance being used in Ukraine during the ongoing war has a life expectancy of only 30 to 60 days due to be put out of service by intense Russian targeting and theft. While in use each ambulance can save more than 200 lives every month. The 22 ambulances being delivered could potentially save 4,400 wounded men and women each month while in service.

After this delivery, on March 9 Mr. Bierman will become President and CEO of Ukraine Focus, with humanitarian programs consisting of the Volunteer Ambulance Corps, to continue providing medical assistance; Light Up Ukraine, a program to purchase and distribute solar lanterns for light as well as power to charge cell phones and generators to provide energy and heat for shelters; Playgrounds for Peace to benefit children and bring communities together; and Rebuild Community Centers to benefit all Ukrainian citizens, no matter their age. (A separate statement will be released to the press on March 8 by the Ukraine Focus board of directors related to Bierman becoming President and CEO).

The ambulances have been re-conditioned and are vital for use in Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty, liberty and democracy. These ambulances will be donated to the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) of Ukraine, which is made up of volunteer men and women serving in an organization much like the United States National Guard, many of whom have no military experience and never before held a weapon.

For his humanitarian contributions, the TDF gave Mr. Bierman the Shield of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an award for "courage, strength, endurance and patriotism." He is the first American to receive this award. Mr. Bierman is considered an expert on democracy and governance by the German Marshall Fund, where he's a Visiting Fellow.

Previously, he served three terms in the Rhode Island House of Representatives and in 2002 was appointed chief of staff and senior advisor to the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Later, he was appointed by the President of the United States as the USAID’s Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia and his appointment was confirmed by the United States Senate by a unanimous vote.

The Volunteer Ambulance Corps will continue to operate under Mr. Bierman. "After this delivery the Volunteer Ambulance Corps with the support of donors and the partnership of a number of organizations will have delivered 112 ambulances since May. These ambulances have the potential to save up to 25,000 lives per month," Mr.Bierman said. "There's never been a more important time to provide support to the patriots fighting for Ukraine's sovereignty."