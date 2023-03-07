Announcing: The New DAK's Rewards Loyalty App

DAK’s Market is proud to announce the launch of their new DAK’s Rewards Loyalty App.

SAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAK’s Market is proud to announce the launch of their new DAK’s Rewards Loyalty App. The expanding shopping/dining/gas station chain will offer customers a chance to “earn points for every dollar [spent] at participating DAK’s Market locations.”

DAK’s Market is a one-stop destination for everything from onsite dining and grab-and-go meals to home essentials and quality Phillips 66 gasoline. Their locations offer a fun, friendly atmosphere where patrons can stock up on goods and gas, eat a freshly made meal, or grab food and drinks for the road.

DAK’s currently has locations in Sapulpa, OK and Lancaster, TX with two more stores planned to open this year in Kansas.

Customers who download the app will be eligible for rewards immediately upon their first qualifying purchase. Each of these purchases will earn points that, once accumulated, can be used for discounts on products including food, drinks, gasoline and home goods.

$1’s worth of qualifying goods will equal 10 reward points and one gallon of gas gets you five points. The app makes it possible to earn up to 5,000 points for $40 of in-store credit.

The Loyalty Rewards program also includes a free fountain drink (with purchase) upon activation of a new account, free coffee and fountain drinks after every sixth drink purchase, and additional points for those who refer friends to the program or make purchases during their birthday month.

The DAK’s Rewards Loyalty App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit daksmarket.com/daks-rewards-app/ on your mobile device and follow the links to download the app.

For more program information, rules and restrictions on The DAK’s Rewards Loyalty App, visit daksmarket.com/rewards/.