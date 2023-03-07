MadAveGroup Named Top Workplace for Fourth Consecutive Year

Jerry Brown, CEO

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toledo-based marketing agency MadAveGroup has been named a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row by Toledo Blade Top Workplaces. Winners are selected based solely on employee feedback gathered by Energage, a national company that specializes in employee engagement.

Energage uses its proprietary survey to measure 15 culture drivers that are essential to the success of any organization, including alignment, connection and execution. The survey was developed after 16 years of culture research and the input of 27 million employees from more than 70,000 organizations.

“Our unique culture is absolutely one of the keys to our success,” said MadAveGroup CEO Jerry Brown. “We place a high priority on the individual, ongoing training and authentic communication with our clients.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do that and it pays dividends.”

MadAveGroup is an affiliation of six marketing agencies, each with its own unique specialty. The agencies include BusinessVoice, SensoryMax, design2influence, MadAve Marketing Management, TouchStone Digital and the MadAveCollective. Learn more at www.MadAveGroup.com.

