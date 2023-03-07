History Ink and HAI Partner to Expand Historical Research Capabilities Across Globe
This partnership is part of a highly-purposeful growth strategy HAI is enacting to maintain our position as the leading historical consulting agency in the world”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History Ink, an international heritage and archives consultancy based in London with a presence in Amsterdam and Singapore, and HAI, a leading U.S.-based professional services firm offering research, discovery, and experience services, announced today that they have formed a partnership. The two companies will collaborate on projects to better serve clients across the world, with nearly 50 researchers spanning multiple time zones.
— Beth Maser, CEO and President
“We are a young company but count a half century in heritage work and history-telling between our partners, which is why a number of Fortune 500 companies and smaller organizations have chosen to work with us,” said Helen Swinnerton, Co-Founder and Director of History Ink. “Our deep experience in Asia is a particular strength, with services including building archives, retrieving hidden stories and writing authoritative history books. By partnering with HAI and combining forces with their service lines, we are opening incredible opportunities to work together and extend our global reach and scale.”
Together, the two businesses will work with a wide variety of clients, from museums and historical societies to some of the world’s oldest and largest companies, including those operating in the world of finance, hospitality, law, aerospace, oil, and chemicals – just to name a few. The possibility of collaboration allows History Ink and HAI to share expertise and cements a boots-on-the-ground presence across multiple regions of the world, including North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
“This partnership is part of a highly-purposeful growth strategy HAI is enacting to maintain our position as the leading historical consulting agency in the world,” said Beth Maser, Chief Executive Officer of HAI. “The depth and breadth of History Ink’s services and expertise is the perfect complement to our own body of experts and work. We are thrilled to begin combining our skillsets and acumen to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”
To learn more about History Ink, visit www.history-ink.com and fill out a contact form to get in touch. To learn more about HAI, visit www.historyassociates.com and fill out our contact form or submit an RFP.
Lia LoBello Reynolds
O.F.D.C. Communications LLC
+1 5612542802
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram